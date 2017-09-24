Michigan 28, Purdue 10
Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich celebrates after
Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter of Michigan's 28-10 win over the Boilermakers.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans heads for paydirt
Michigan running back Chris Evans heads for paydirt in the fourth quarter on a 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, during Michigan's 28-10 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in their Big Ten opener, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, chest bumps
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, chest bumps teammate Khalid Hill after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown on a 49-yard run.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn replaced injured starter
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn replaced injured starter Wilton Speight and led the Wolverines to victory with 270 yards passing and a touchdown pass.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans signals to the fans
Michigan running back Chris Evans signals to the fans in the end zone after scoring the first of his two touchdowns in the second half.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles away from
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles away from what looked like a sure sack by Purdue's Antoine Miles on a third down play deep in Michigan territory during the third quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac, left, celebrates in
Michigan running back Ty Isaac, left, celebrates in the end zone with teammate Grant Perry after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Michigan's 28-10 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Noah Furbush, with ball, celebrates with
Michigan's Noah Furbush, with ball, celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble from Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans poses for a selfie
Michigan running back Chris Evans poses for a selfie with a happy fan following Michigan's 28-10 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry dives into the corner
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry dives into the corner of the end zone for a second quarter touchdown on a pass from QB John O'Korn.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammate
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammate Nick Eubanks after he scored a second quarter touchdown against Purdue.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is brought down
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is brought down after a short gain by a pair of Purdue tacklers during the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans (12) runs for a touchdown
Michigan running back Chris Evans (12) runs for a touchdown against the Purdue during the second half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked by
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked by Purdue linebacker Danny Ezechukwu (36) during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks upfield from
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks upfield from the ground after being knocked to the turf on a first quarter pass attempt.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is helped off the
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is helped off the field after being injured in the second.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback John O'Korn before O'Korn's first play after replacing injured starting quarterback Wilton Speight.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) is tackled by Purdue
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) is tackled by Purdue linebacker T.J. McCollum (6) during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan's Chase Winovich tries to cool off on the
Michigan's Chase Winovich tries to cool off on the sidelines during the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh claps after a touchdown
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh claps after a touchdown against the Purdue during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan's Devin Bush had a big game for the Wolverines'
Michigan's Devin Bush had a big game for the Wolverines' stifling defense.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Noah Furbush, center, pressures Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Noah Furbush, center, pressures Purdue quarterback David Blough during the first quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight delivers a pass
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight delivers a pass just before being hit during the first quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Tyree Kinnel, left, brings down Purdue wide
Michigan's Tyree Kinnel, left, brings down Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright in the first quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after hauling in a pass in the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Maurice Hurst pressures Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Maurice Hurst pressures Purdue quarterback David Blough during the fourth quarter of Michigan's 28-10 win.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac looks for running room
Michigan running back Ty Isaac looks for running room on a second quarter carry.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammates
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammates after he scored a second quarter touchdown.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin boots an extra point after
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin boots an extra point after Michigan's first touchdown of the game.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is congratulated by
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is congratulated by tight ends coach Greg Frey, right, and head coach Jim Harbaugh after he caught a second quarter touchdown pass.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Carlo Kemp pressures Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Carlo Kemp pressures Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar in the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks to the sidelines
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks to the sidelines for the play during the third quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, right, battles for
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, right, battles for a fumble with Purdue's Danny Ezechukwu after Michigan running back Karan Higdon coughed up the ball on a third-quarter run. Ezechukwu recovered the fumble.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones hauls
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones hauls in a second quarter pass from quarterback John O'Korn.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn somehow stays on his
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn somehow stays on his feet and eventually gets rid of the ball despite being in the grasp of Purdue's Ja'Whaun Bentley.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans looks for running
Michigan running back Chris Evans looks for running room on a third quarter carry.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after hauling in a fourth quarter pass from quarterback John O'Korn.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley jaws at the Michigan
Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley jaws at the Michigan players while being escorted off the field after being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan fans wave goodbye to Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun
Michigan fans wave goodbye to Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley while he was being escorted off the field after being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Chase Winovich sacks Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Chase Winovich sacks Purdue quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
    Here are some of the key takeaways from Michigan’s victory over Purdue:

    ■ Why call out the Wolverines? Chase Winovich had three sacks in an overall impressive team defensive performance that held Purdue to 189 total yards, including 10 in the second half. He was named the Walter Camp national defensive Player of the Week. The Boilermakers also were held to 30 rushing yards. For the third time in four games, an opponent has 1) questioned Michigan’s defensive speed, 2) said they would “shock the world” and then 3) a Purdue receiver said it would be a “surprise when people see us beat Michigan.” Two words: Bulletin board. “It’s just crazy to me — why give a team that’s already young and hungry locker room banter?” said Winovich, who led the team with six tackles. It definitely helped us in this game.” Linebacker Devin Bush, the Wolverines’ leading tackler this season, also had six tackles and now has 32 this season. “Our guys weren’t looking to tap out, they were looking to tap in,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. Purdue showed lots of misdirection and trick plays in the first half, and defensive coordinator Don Brown made adjustments in the second half. Purdue was 0-for-12 on third down. “That was huge,” Harbaugh said. “Give a lot of credit to Don Brown and his coaches and the players. Greatest share to the players. They had to dig deep. It was a test.”

    ■ No more red-zone allergy: Much had been made of Michigan’s one touchdown in 10 red zone trips, and it was a main focus of the Wolverines during practice last week. Their fortunes changed in the Purdue game when backup quarterback John O’Korn led the Wolverines to three red-zone touchdowns. “It was nice to see something that was stressed so much all week carry into the game,” O’Korn said. “That’s my only comment on that. We were three-for-three in the red zone. The work we put in all week as a team paid off.” Tight end Zach Gentry gave Michigan its first touchdown on a 12-yard reception from O’Korn. “It’s definitely a great feeling,” Gentry said. “It was really frustrating those first three games to get down in the red zone so often and put all the weight on (kicker) Quinn (Nordin’s) shoulders, which he’s done a good job. It felt good to keep punching it in.” The only negative for Nordin — he won’t get Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

    ■ The tight ends do exist: Entering the Purdue game, Michigan’s large group of tight ends had a combined 11 catches for 177 yards. Against the Boilermakers, the Wolverines’ tight ends became a major target for O’Korn. Sean McKeon and Zach Gentry were the team’s top receivers and combined for 8 receptions for 130 yards and. McKeon had 82 yards on five catches, while Gentry had 48 on three catches including a touchdown. Gentry, who converted to tight end from quarterback and is a big target at 6-foot-7, made a stunning play on a 25-yard reception, hitting the seam and adjusting for the catch. “I just looked straight up and John threw a good back-shoulder ball, and I was able to adjust to it successfully,” Gentry said.

    ■ Rotating at right guard: As has been the case this season, Jon Runyan Jr., has entered the game at right guard and spelled starter Michael Onwenu. Runyan was in on two of Michigan’s long touchdown drives — the Gentry score which covered 84 yards in 13 plays, and the 86-yard, 11-play drive in which Chris Evans scored on a 10-yard run. “We were trying to keep Mike fresh,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “A platooning of the guards took place. Old school.” The rotation seems to be working. Onwenu was back in for Michigan’s final scoring drive when Ty Isaac scored from one-yard out.

    ■ Making a switch: The television broadcast put kicker Quinn Nordin in double duty and had him also handling the punting. While the share the same jersey number, it was freshman Brad Robbins who started at punter in place of Will Hart. Robbins had seven punts for 284 yards (40.6 average) with one inside the 20. Harbaugh had said last week that Robbins had been punting well and with some struggles from Hart, a change was made.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

