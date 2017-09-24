Michigan 28, Purdue 10
Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich celebrates after
Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter of Michigan's 28-10 win over the Boilermakers in both teams' Big Ten opener, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans heads for paydirt
Michigan running back Chris Evans heads for paydirt in the fourth quarter on a 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, during Michigan's 28-10 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in their Big Ten opener, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, chest bumps
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, chest bumps teammate Khalid Hill after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown on a 49-yard run.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn replaced injured starter
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn replaced injured starter Wilton Speight and led the Wolverines to victory with 270 yards passing and a touchdown pass.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans signals to the fans
Michigan running back Chris Evans signals to the fans in the end zone after scoring the first of his two touchdowns in the second half.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles away from
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles away from what looked like a sure sack by Purdue's Antoine Miles on a third down play deep in Michigan territory during the third quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac, left, celebrates in
Michigan running back Ty Isaac, left, celebrates in the end zone with teammate Grant Perry after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Michigan's 28-10 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Noah Furbush, with ball, celebrates with
Michigan's Noah Furbush, with ball, celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble from Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans poses for a selfie
Michigan running back Chris Evans poses for a selfie with a happy fan following Michigan's 28-10 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry dives into the corner
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry dives into the corner of the end zone for a second quarter touchdown on a pass from QB John O'Korn.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammate
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammate Nick Eubanks after he scored a second quarter touchdown against Purdue.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is brought down
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is brought down after a short gain by a pair of Purdue tacklers during the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans (12) runs for a touchdown
Michigan running back Chris Evans (12) runs for a touchdown against the Purdue during the second half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked by
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked by Purdue linebacker Danny Ezechukwu (36) during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks upfield from
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks upfield from the ground after being knocked to the turf on a first quarter pass attempt.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is helped off the
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is helped off the field after being injured in the second.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback John O'Korn before O'Korn's first play after replacing injured starting quarterback Wilton Speight.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) is tackled by Purdue
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) is tackled by Purdue linebacker T.J. McCollum (6) during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan's Chase Winovich tries to cool off on the
Michigan's Chase Winovich tries to cool off on the sidelines during the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh claps after a touchdown
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh claps after a touchdown against the Purdue during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan's Devin Bush had a big game for the Wolverines'
Michigan's Devin Bush had a big game for the Wolverines' stifling defense.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Noah Furbush, center, pressures Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Noah Furbush, center, pressures Purdue quarterback David Blough during the first quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight delivers a pass
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight delivers a pass just before being hit during the first quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Tyree Kinnel, left, brings down Purdue wide
Michigan's Tyree Kinnel, left, brings down Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright in the first quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after hauling in a pass in the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Maurice Hurst pressures Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Maurice Hurst pressures Purdue quarterback David Blough during the fourth quarter of Michigan's 28-10 win.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac looks for running room
Michigan running back Ty Isaac looks for running room on a second quarter carry.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammates
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammates after he scored a second quarter touchdown.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin boots an extra point after
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin boots an extra point after Michigan's first touchdown of the game.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is congratulated by
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is congratulated by tight ends coach Greg Frey, right, and head coach Jim Harbaugh after he caught a second quarter touchdown pass.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Carlo Kemp pressures Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Carlo Kemp pressures Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar in the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks to the sidelines
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks to the sidelines for the play during the third quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, right, battles for
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, right, battles for a fumble with Purdue's Danny Ezechukwu after Michigan running back Karan Higdon coughed up the ball on a third-quarter run. Ezechukwu recovered the fumble.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones hauls
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones hauls in a second quarter pass from quarterback John O'Korn.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn somehow stays on his
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn somehow stays on his feet and eventually gets rid of the ball despite being in the grasp of Purdue's Ja'Whaun Bentley.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans looks for running
Michigan running back Chris Evans looks for running room on a third quarter carry.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after hauling in a fourth quarter pass from quarterback John O'Korn.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley jaws at the Michigan
Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley jaws at the Michigan players while being escorted off the field after being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan fans wave goodbye to Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun
Michigan fans wave goodbye to Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley while he was being escorted off the field after being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Chase Winovich sacks Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Chase Winovich sacks Purdue quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
    Michigan, following a 28-10 win over Purdue, remained the No. 8 team in the latest Associated Press college football poll, released Sunday.

    The Wolverines (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Amway coaches’ poll.

    The top five in both polls are Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Southern Cal.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

    1. Alabama (52 first-place votes), 4-0 record, 1,515 points (last week: 1)

    2. Clemson (8), 4-0, 1,458 (2)

    3. Oklahoma (1), 4-0, 1,397 (3)

    4. Penn State, 4-0, 1,304 (4)

    5. USC, 4-0, 1,247 (5)

    6. Washington, 4-0, 1,188 (7)

    7. Georgia, 4-0, 1,136 (11)

    8. Michigan, 4-0, 1,088 (8)

    9. TCU, 4-0, 1,028 (16)

    10. Wisconsin, 3-0, 1,023 (9)

    More: 'They dug deep': O’Korn steps in, rallies Michigan past Purdue

    11. Ohio State, 3-1, 1,016 (10)

    12. Virginia Tech, 4-0, 828 (13)

    13. Auburn, 3-1, 701 (15)

    14. Miami, 2-0, 693 (14)

    15. Oklahoma State, 3-1, 665 (6)

    16. Washington State, 4-0, 551 (18)

    17. Louisville, 3-1, 502 (19)

    18. South Florida, 4-0, 406 (21)

    19. San Diego State, 4-0, 365 (22)

    20. Utah, 4-0, 356 (23)

    21. Florida, 2-1, 342 (20)

    22. Notre Dame, 3-1, 246 (NR)

    23. West Virginia, 3-1, 212 (NR)

    24. Mississippi State, 3-1, 148 (17)

    25. LSU, 3-1, 92 (25)

    AMWAY COACHES’ POLL

    1. Alabama (59 first-place votes), 4-0 record, 1,570 points (last week: 1)

    2. Clemson (4), 4-0, 1,499 (2)

    3. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1,443 (3)

    4. Penn State, 4-0, 1,328 (4)

    5. USC, 4-0, 1,306 (5)

    6. Washington, 4-0, 1,277 (6)

    7. Michigan, 4-0, 1,152 (8)

    8. Georgia, 4-0, 1,089 (12)

    9. Ohio State, 3-1, 1,066 (9)

    10. Wisconsin, 3-0, 1,029 (10)

    11. TCU, 4-0, 985, (15)

    12. Virginia Tech, 4-0, 877 (13)

    13. Miami, 2-0, 727 (14)

    14. Oklahoma State, 3-1, 687 (7)

    15. Auburn, 3-1, 664 (16)

    16. Washington State, 4-0, 574 (18)

    17. South Florida, 4-0, 522 (17)

    18. Louisville, 3-1, 505 (20)

    19. Utah, 4-0, 437 (21)

    20. Florida, 2-1, 345 (22)

    21. San Diego State, 4-0, 315 (25)

    22. LSU, 3-1, 221 (23)

    23. West Virginia, 3-1, 184 (NR)

    24. Mississippi State, 3-1, 132 (19)

    25. Florida State, 0-2, 104 (11)

    Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 100, Duke 93, N.C. State 54, Memphis 44, Kansas State 27, Wake Forest 15, Minnesota 15, UCF 13, Stanford 12, Texas Tech 11, Iowa 9, Oregon 9, Tennessee 7, South Carolina 6, Navy 6, Georgia Tech 6, Texas A&M 4, Colorado 3, Maryland 1, Appalachian State 1, Troy 1.

