John O'Korn (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

Michigan, following a 28-10 win over Purdue, remained the No. 8 team in the latest Associated Press college football poll, released Sunday.

The Wolverines (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Amway coaches’ poll.

The top five in both polls are Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Southern Cal.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Alabama (52 first-place votes), 4-0 record, 1,515 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (8), 4-0, 1,458 (2)

3. Oklahoma (1), 4-0, 1,397 (3)

4. Penn State, 4-0, 1,304 (4)

5. USC, 4-0, 1,247 (5)

6. Washington, 4-0, 1,188 (7)

7. Georgia, 4-0, 1,136 (11)

8. Michigan, 4-0, 1,088 (8)

9. TCU, 4-0, 1,028 (16)

10. Wisconsin, 3-0, 1,023 (9)

More: 'They dug deep': O’Korn steps in, rallies Michigan past Purdue

11. Ohio State, 3-1, 1,016 (10)

12. Virginia Tech, 4-0, 828 (13)

13. Auburn, 3-1, 701 (15)

14. Miami, 2-0, 693 (14)

15. Oklahoma State, 3-1, 665 (6)

16. Washington State, 4-0, 551 (18)

17. Louisville, 3-1, 502 (19)

18. South Florida, 4-0, 406 (21)

19. San Diego State, 4-0, 365 (22)

20. Utah, 4-0, 356 (23)

21. Florida, 2-1, 342 (20)

22. Notre Dame, 3-1, 246 (NR)

23. West Virginia, 3-1, 212 (NR)

24. Mississippi State, 3-1, 148 (17)

25. LSU, 3-1, 92 (25)

AMWAY COACHES’ POLL

1. Alabama (59 first-place votes), 4-0 record, 1,570 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (4), 4-0, 1,499 (2)

3. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1,443 (3)

4. Penn State, 4-0, 1,328 (4)

5. USC, 4-0, 1,306 (5)

6. Washington, 4-0, 1,277 (6)

7. Michigan, 4-0, 1,152 (8)

8. Georgia, 4-0, 1,089 (12)

9. Ohio State, 3-1, 1,066 (9)

10. Wisconsin, 3-0, 1,029 (10)

11. TCU, 4-0, 985, (15)

12. Virginia Tech, 4-0, 877 (13)

13. Miami, 2-0, 727 (14)

14. Oklahoma State, 3-1, 687 (7)

15. Auburn, 3-1, 664 (16)

16. Washington State, 4-0, 574 (18)

17. South Florida, 4-0, 522 (17)

18. Louisville, 3-1, 505 (20)

19. Utah, 4-0, 437 (21)

20. Florida, 2-1, 345 (22)

21. San Diego State, 4-0, 315 (25)

22. LSU, 3-1, 221 (23)

23. West Virginia, 3-1, 184 (NR)

24. Mississippi State, 3-1, 132 (19)

25. Florida State, 0-2, 104 (11)

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 100, Duke 93, N.C. State 54, Memphis 44, Kansas State 27, Wake Forest 15, Minnesota 15, UCF 13, Stanford 12, Texas Tech 11, Iowa 9, Oregon 9, Tennessee 7, South Carolina 6, Navy 6, Georgia Tech 6, Texas A&M 4, Colorado 3, Maryland 1, Appalachian State 1, Troy 1.