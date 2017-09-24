Michigan 28, Purdue 10
Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich celebrates after
Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter of Michigan's 28-10 win over the Boilermakers.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans heads for paydirt
Michigan running back Chris Evans heads for paydirt in the fourth quarter on a 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, during Michigan's 28-10 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in their Big Ten opener, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, chest bumps
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, chest bumps teammate Khalid Hill after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown on a 49-yard run.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn replaced injured starter
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn replaced injured starter Wilton Speight and led the Wolverines to victory with 270 yards passing and a touchdown pass.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans signals to the fans
Michigan running back Chris Evans signals to the fans in the end zone after scoring the first of his two touchdowns in the second half.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles away from
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles away from what looked like a sure sack by Purdue's Antoine Miles on a third down play deep in Michigan territory during the third quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac, left, celebrates in
Michigan running back Ty Isaac, left, celebrates in the end zone with teammate Grant Perry after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Michigan's 28-10 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Noah Furbush, with ball, celebrates with
Michigan's Noah Furbush, with ball, celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble from Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans poses for a selfie
Michigan running back Chris Evans poses for a selfie with a happy fan following Michigan's 28-10 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry dives into the corner
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry dives into the corner of the end zone for a second quarter touchdown on a pass from QB John O'Korn.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammate
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammate Nick Eubanks after he scored a second quarter touchdown against Purdue.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is brought down
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is brought down after a short gain by a pair of Purdue tacklers during the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans (12) runs for a touchdown
Michigan running back Chris Evans (12) runs for a touchdown against the Purdue during the second half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked by
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is sacked by Purdue linebacker Danny Ezechukwu (36) during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks upfield from
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks upfield from the ground after being knocked to the turf on a first quarter pass attempt.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is helped off the
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is helped off the field after being injured in the second.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback John O'Korn before O'Korn's first play after replacing injured starting quarterback Wilton Speight.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) is tackled by Purdue
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) is tackled by Purdue linebacker T.J. McCollum (6) during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan's Chase Winovich tries to cool off on the
Michigan's Chase Winovich tries to cool off on the sidelines during the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh claps after a touchdown
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh claps after a touchdown against the Purdue during the first half.  Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan's Devin Bush had a big game for the Wolverines'
Michigan's Devin Bush had a big game for the Wolverines' stifling defense.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Noah Furbush, center, pressures Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Noah Furbush, center, pressures Purdue quarterback David Blough during the first quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight delivers a pass
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight delivers a pass just before being hit during the first quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Tyree Kinnel, left, brings down Purdue wide
Michigan's Tyree Kinnel, left, brings down Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright in the first quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after hauling in a pass in the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Maurice Hurst pressures Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Maurice Hurst pressures Purdue quarterback David Blough during the fourth quarter of Michigan's 28-10 win.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac looks for running room
Michigan running back Ty Isaac looks for running room on a second quarter carry.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammates
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry celebrates with teammates after he scored a second quarter touchdown.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin boots an extra point after
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin boots an extra point after Michigan's first touchdown of the game.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is congratulated by
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is congratulated by tight ends coach Greg Frey, right, and head coach Jim Harbaugh after he caught a second quarter touchdown pass.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Carlo Kemp pressures Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Carlo Kemp pressures Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar in the second quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks to the sidelines
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks to the sidelines for the play during the third quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, right, battles for
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, right, battles for a fumble with Purdue's Danny Ezechukwu after Michigan running back Karan Higdon coughed up the ball on a third-quarter run. Ezechukwu recovered the fumble.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones hauls
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones hauls in a second quarter pass from quarterback John O'Korn.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn somehow stays on his
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn somehow stays on his feet and eventually gets rid of the ball despite being in the grasp of Purdue's Ja'Whaun Bentley.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans looks for running
Michigan running back Chris Evans looks for running room on a third quarter carry.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon heads upfield after hauling in a fourth quarter pass from quarterback John O'Korn.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley jaws at the Michigan
Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley jaws at the Michigan players while being escorted off the field after being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan fans wave goodbye to Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun
Michigan fans wave goodbye to Purdue linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley while he was being escorted off the field after being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Chase Winovich sacks Purdue quarterback
Michigan's Chase Winovich sacks Purdue quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter.  Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News
    It was a simple question that provided a telling response from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

    What did he learn from the Wolverines’ 28-10 victory on a blistering hot day with 101-degrees registered on the field at the start of the game and a visitors’ locker room at Purdue that did not have air conditioning and required Michigan purchasing some fans?

    “That they can win in the late rounds,” Harbaugh said after the game. “That’s a great thing to learn about your ballclub. You never know quite what the character is when things get tough. A lot of people start groping for alternatives and our guys dug deep and finished them off in the late rounds of the ball game.”

    Harbaugh also learned the Wolverines can win with quarterback John O’Korn, who provided a spark Saturday, leading the team to four touchdown drives, equaling the total from the previous three games.

    Michigan is now 4-0, 1-0 in the Big Ten and is off this weekend before facing Michigan State on Oct. 7 at Michigan Stadium.

    2017 MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

    O’Korn took over the offense after starter Wilton Speight left the game late in the first quarter with an unspecified injury.

    “I don’t think it’s anything structural,” Harbaugh said of Speight’s injury. “I think it’s soft tissue.”

    With no game this week, Speight will have time to heal, but O’Korn’s performance was head-turning, especially for an offense that had only one touchdown in 10 trips to the red zone.

    So now what?

    O’Korn has clearly made a case for himself to start the next game against Michigan State. Harbaugh has always been coy about revealing the starting quarterback before the start of a season, so he likely will not reveal a starter until game time against MSU.

    “I thought John really played great,” Harbaugh said. “He ran the offense well, made the big plays.”

    He directed touchdown drives of 84 and 86 yards and showed off his escapability, mobility and poise during the first long drive in the second half. He escaped a sure sack on third-and-6, spun out and found Grant Perry for a 12-yard gain. That kept alive a drive that covered 86 yards on 11 plays with Chris Evans scoring his first of two touchdowns.

    “It was more of one of those plays, you’re kind of surprised yourself that you spun out of a tackle, and you keep your eyes downfield and find your guys,” he said.

    O’Korn was edged out by Speight, who started last season, in a tight competition during preseason camp. He played two series in the season opener against Florida after Speight threw back-to-back interceptions for touchdowns. He only had one other game appearance and was 1-of-1 for 37 yards, a completion to Tarik Black against Florida, for the season.

    Certainly he was motivated by the opportunity to lead the Wolverines, but much of his on-field emotion was directed toward the Purdue sideline at co-offensive coordinator Tony Levine.

     Fullscreen

      Michigan: Five things we learned vs. Purdue

      Levine, the Boilermakers’ co-offensive coordinator, was head coach at Houston when O’Korn was there and made the decision early in O’Korn’s second year of starting to bench him. O’Korn made 16 starts at Houston and was the American Athletic Conference freshman of the year.

      Several times as O’Korn led the Wolverines on scoring drives, he would look toward the Purdue sideline — “probably in (Levine’s) exact direction,” he said — and animatedly yelled.

      “I was just like ‘Wooooooos’ and some screams,” O’Korn said. “No words, really.”

      O’Korn was awash in emotion. During preseason camp in August, he detailed the frustrations he has experienced during his college career from losing his starting job at Houston, to competing but not winning the starting job at Michigan.

      And yet, he had a newfound confidence thanks in large part to pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton.

      Performing well against Purdue gave O’Korn a feeling that his college career had come “full circle”. He was 18-of-26 for 270 yards and a touchdown and led the Wolverines to three touchdowns in three red-zone trips. He also had an interception that deflected off Perry. Michigan's final score came on a 49-yard run by Chris Evans.

      “It is an emotional day for me just for things to come full circle after everything I’ve been through and him being the one responsible for making the decision to bench me at Houston,” O’Korn said of Levine. “It was an emotional day. No hard feelings. We hugged it before and after the game. We texted all week. We’re on great terms. There’s no concern about that.

      “For me, I’m a competitor and it meant a lot for me to just … if I don’t play again the rest of the year, just to be able to go out and beat my former coach was a big moment for me.”

      It was also an enormous moment in his Michigan career. He made one start last season in the final home game against Indiana when Speight was hurt.

      His performance against Purdue gave the offense some life. The coaches made adjustments at halftime, as well, going to more play-action passes and unleashing the tight ends.

      O’Korn never skipped a beat and smoothly guided the offense.

      “I’m comfortable with the whole offense,” he said. “The coaches have done a great job keeping me in tune with the game plan every week and keeping me ready to play. It’s cliché, but you’re always one play away. Brandon Peters was one play away the rest of the game. They prepare all of us to play. Next man up mentality.”

      Hamilton, in his first year as Michigan’s pass-game coordinator, has made sure O’Korn has worked with all of the receivers as Speight has.

      “We have so much depth at receiver and tight end, just across the board,” O’Korn said. “Wilton would tell you the same thing. We get reps with everybody. Even though he’s been the starter, we’ve both gotten reps with everybody. We rotate guys in a lot. In practice you kind of build up that comfortability with everybody across the board.”

      O’Korn said after the game he obviously has no say in the decision.

      “I’ll be ready if my number is called,” he said. “I hate — everybody knows me and Wilton are great friends — and I hate he had to get hurt for me to go in there. I’ll be ready if my number is called.”

      While Speight was being tended to on the field by medical trainers and Harbaugh, O’Korn came out and helped him up. Speight patted O’Korn’s right shoulder.

      “All he said was, ‘Just lead the team. Do what you do,’” O’Korn said.

      O’Korn doesn’t know where this game will lead him, but for now, he’s happy he could contribute to a victory.

      “It’s been a journey,” O’Korn said. “There’s no secret it’s been tough. Anybody goes through that, the culmination of all those things, it was an emotional night for me. Biggest thing for me I’m just happy I could contribute to a big win on the road, beat the elements, beat the team in their own house and have a happy flight home.”

      Tight end Zach Gentry, who caught a touchdown pass from O’Korn, said O’Korn always carries himself with confidence.

      “He’s really fiery,” Gentry said. “He’s an extremely competitive guy. You see it every day and every facet of practice, he’s just extremely competitive and wants to win. John’s always talking and letting us know what we need to do and what we need to think about.”

      And now Harbaugh has a lot to think about.

      achengelis@detroitnews.com

      twitter.com/chengelis

