Ann Arbor – Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said the hit that knocked Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight out of last Saturday’s game was a clean play.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday said he believed it was an “egregious” hit and should have been ruled targeting when Eddy Wilson hit Speight after he already after being sacked.

“I didn’t see anything egregious about it,” Brohm said Tuesday on the Big Ten call. “I thought he made the tackle. I don’t think there was a penalty called on it, was there?”

Brohm was asked to confirm he thought it was a clean play.

“Yeah, from my standpoint, that’s exactly what it looked like,” he said.

It remains unclear when Speight will be healthy enough to play. John O’Korn entered the game late in the first quarter in relief and led the Wolverines to a 28-10 victory in the Big Ten opener against the Boilermakers. Harbaugh has described the injury as to the “soft tissue.” It appeared the second hit affected Speight’s neck.

“If we were playing a game this week, he wouldn’t be able to play,” Harbaugh said Monday of Speight.

Harbaugh was asked after the game if he considered it a late hit on Speight, but he needed to watch the game film to make a determination.

“Having seen it now, I thought it was egregious,” Harbaugh said. “If I had a stronger word to use, I’d use it. With all the emphasis on protecting defenseless players, it appeared the player knew what he was doing, targeted the head and neck area when the player was on the ground and accelerated into it.

“Surprisingly had two officials standing back there that are both looking at it plus a review in the press box and that wasn’t targeting, that wasn’t a personal foul.”