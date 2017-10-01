Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles away from what looked like a sure sack by Purdue's Antoine Miles. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News)

Michigan did not play Saturday but moved up one spot to No. 7 in the new Associated Press college football poll, released Sunday.

Southern Cal had been ranked No. 5 but fell to No. 14 after losing to Washington State.

The new top five in the AP poll are Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Georgia.

In the Amway coaches’ poll, Michigan remained No. 7.

The top five in the coaches’ poll are Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Washington.

Michigan State received two votes in the coaches' poll.

Michigan (4-0) and Michigan State (3-1) meet on Saturday night at 7:30 in Ann Arbor (ABC, WJR 760, WWJ 950).

AP POLL NOTABLES

* Defending national champion Clemson more than doubled its number of first-place votes after a 31-17 win over then-No. 12 Virginia Tech. Clemson lost ground a week ago after struggling for three quarters against Boston College, but its sharp performance against the Hokies took the Tigers from eight to 17 first-place votes.

* North Carolina State returned to the poll for the first time since 2010. The Wolfpack are 4-1 for the fourth straight year and 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2006. They got points on their first five possessions in a 33-25 win over Syracuse.

* UCF is back for the first time since it was No. 10 in the final poll of 2013. The Knights have outscored opponents 139-40, including 40-13 over Memphis on Saturday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Alabama (44 first-place votes), 5-0 record, 1,506 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (17), 5-0, 1,475 (2)

3. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1,392 (3)

4. Penn State, 5-0, 1,325 (4)

5. Georgia, 5-0, 1,237 (7)

6. Washington, 5-0, 1,218 (6)

7. Michigan, 4-0, 1,115 (8)

8. TCU, 4-0, 1,079 (9)

9. Wisconsin, 4-0, 1,028 (10)

10. Ohio State, 4-1, 1,016 (11)

11. Washington State, 5-0, 980 (16)

12. Auburn, 4-1, 802 (13)

13. Miami, 3-0, 782 (14)

14. USC, 4-1, 713 (5)

15. Oklahoma State, 4-1, 664 (15)

16. Virginia Tech, 4-1, 549 (12)

17. Louisville, 4-1, 507 (17)

18. South Florida, 5-0, 440 (18)

19. San Diego State, 5-0, 373 (19)

20. Utah, 4-0, 358 (20)

21. Notre Dame, 4-1, 349 (22)

21. Florida, 3-1, 349 (21)

23. West Virginia, 3-1, 221 (23)

24. North Carolina State, 4-1, 149 (NR)

25. UCF, 3-0, 120 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida State 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas State 3, Texas A&M 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.

AMWAY COACHES’ POLL

1. Alabama (58 first-place votes), 5-0 record, 1,593 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (6), 5-0, 1,537 (2)

3. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1,460 (3)

4. Penn State, 5-0, 1,379 (4)

5. Washington, 5-0, 1,330 (6)

6. Georgia, 5-0, 1,244 (8)

7. Michigan, 4-0, 1,203 (7)

8. Wisconsin, 4-0, 1,099 (10)

9. Ohio State, 4-1, 1,091 (9)

10. TCU, 4-0, 1,057 (11)

11. Washington State, 5-0, 936 (16)

12. Miami, 3-0, 850 (13)

13. Auburn, 4-1, 782 (15)

14. Oklahoma State, 4-1, 756 (14)

15. USC, 4-1, 745 (5)

16. South Florida, 5-0, 562 (17)

17. Louisville, 4-1, 550 (18)

18. Utah, 4-0, 503 (19)

19. Virginia Tech, 4-1, 455 (12)

20. Florida, 3-1, 382 (20)

21. San Diego State, 5-0, 371 (21)

22. Notre Dame, 4-1, 241 (NR)

23. West Virginia, 3-1, 239 (23)

24. N.C. State, 4-1, 127 (NR)

25. UCF, 3-0, 60 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Florida State 55, Kansas State 35, Georgia Tech 31, Navy 30, Texas A&M 27, Stanford 18, Oregon 17, Kentucky 14, Troy 9, Maryland 6, Michigan State 2, Memphis 1, Colorado State 1, Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 1.