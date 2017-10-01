Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 6
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 6 of the college season, by Matt Charboneau.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
1. Penn State (5-0, 2-0) – The Nittany Lions did what
1. Penn State (5-0, 2-0) – The Nittany Lions did what they were supposed to do by rolling over Indiana as they prepare to head to Northwestern next week. Saquon Barkley continues to put his name near the top of the Heisman talk but what’s up with James Franklin? A halfback pass with a 38-14 lead in the fourth? Guy isn’t making any friends. Last week: 1.  Brett Carlsen, Getty Images
2. Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0) – After a slow start against
2. Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0) – After a slow start against Northwestern, the Badgers had a huge second half and held on to stay unbeaten. Jonathan Taylor ran for a pair of touchdowns as Wisconsin overcame three turnovers. The Badgers now head to Nebraska for a pivotal West Division game next week. Last week: 2.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
3. Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) – The Buckeyes showed no mercy
3. Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) – The Buckeyes showed no mercy at home against Rutgers as J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and become Ohio State’s career passing leader. Running back Mike Weber added three touchdown runs as the Buckeyes host a tough Maryland team next week. Last week: 3.  Hunter Martin, Getty Images
4. Michigan (4-0, 1-0) – The Wolverines sat at home
4. Michigan (4-0, 1-0) – The Wolverines sat at home and had an extra week to prepare for their rivalry matchup with Michigan State. Who starts at quarterback will be a big question as John O’Korn was effective in relief of the injured Wilton Speight last week. Whoever it is, the defense will be counted on as MSU comes in looking to avenge last season’s loss. Last week: 4.  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
5. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) – The Spartans weren’t
5. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) – The Spartans weren’t great on offense, but they were solid on defense from start to finish in a victory over Iowa. The other key for MSU – it didn’t turn the ball over for the first time this season. Keep that going next week and get a similar performance from the defense and the Spartans will give Michigan all it can handle. Last week: 7.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
6. Maryland (3-1, 1-0) – Playing with their third starting
6. Maryland (3-1, 1-0) – Playing with their third starting quarterback of the season hardly seemed to matter for the Terrapins as the followed Max Bortenschlager to a win at Minnesota. The former third-stringer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while Ty Johnson ran for 130 yards, including the winning score with just more than a minute to play. Last week: 9.  Adam Bettcher, Getty Images
7. Iowa (3-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes were hoping to bounce
7. Iowa (3-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes were hoping to bounce back after the crushing, final-play loss last week against Penn State. However, they turned the ball over twice and ran for just 19 yards in a loss at Michigan State. Iowa at least has a decent shot of ending its skid next week as Illinois visits Iowa City. Last week: 5.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
8. Minnesota (3-1, 0-1) – The Golden Gophers were feeling
8. Minnesota (3-1, 0-1) – The Golden Gophers were feeling good after going unbeaten in non-conference play, however, those good feelings ended with a home loss to Maryland. QB Conor Rhoda threw a pair of interceptions while the Gophers were outrushed 262-80. They hit the road next week to face a resurgent Purdue team. Last week: 6.  Andy Clayton-King, AP
9. Nebraska (3-2, 2-0) – Nothing like an easy early
9. Nebraska (3-2, 2-0) – Nothing like an easy early conference schedule to get a team playing with a little confidence. After struggling in non-conference play, the Cornhuskers beat up on Illinois a week after getting past Rutgers to remain unbeaten in Big Ten play. That run of cupcakes comes to an abrupt halt next week with a trip to Wisconsin. Last week: 12.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
10. Indiana (2-2, 0-2) – The Hoosiers were never in
10. Indiana (2-2, 0-2) – The Hoosiers were never in the game at Penn State, allowing 28 first-quarter points before finally getting on the board in the second quarter. Four turnovers were back-breakers for Indiana, which gets a break next week against Charleston Southern. But Michigan, Michigan State and Maryland close out October for the Hoosiers. Last week: 8.  Brett Carlsen, Getty Images
11. Purdue (2-2, 0-1) – The Boilermakers had the week
11. Purdue (2-2, 0-1) – The Boilermakers had the week off after falling short the week before against Michigan. It was extra time for coach Jeff Brohm to get his team dialed back in a week after he questioned how focused they were. They’ll get their first chance to prove they can bounce back by hosting Minnesota. Last week: 10.  Michael Conroy, AP
12. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1) – The Wildcats led at halftime
12. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1) – The Wildcats led at halftime against Wisconsin before falling behind in the second half and then coming up short in a rally. QB Clayton Thorson threw three TDs but was intercepted twice and took a safety to end the game while RB Justin Jackson was held to 25 yards on nine carries. Last week: 11.  Morry Gash, AP
13. Illinois (2-2, 0-1) – The Fighting Illini proved
13. Illinois (2-2, 0-1) – The Fighting Illini proved the perfect elixir for Nebraska and QB Tanner Lee, who threw for three touchdowns against the Illinois defense. The Illini were outgained 411-199 and must head to Iowa next before their basement showdown with Rutgers in two weeks. Last week: 14.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights got blitzed
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights got blitzed again in a shutout loss at home to Ohio State. The 56 points allowed was the second time this year they’ve allowed 50 or more and they’ll get next week off to regroup as a winnable game awaits the next week with a trip to Illinois. Last week: 13.  Hunter Martin, Getty Images
    It remains unclear who will start at quarterback for No. 7 Michigan, which did not play Saturday, as the Wolverines begin game-week preparations Monday for the annual in-state rivalry game against Michigan State.

    This year’s game will be the first primetime meeting in the series as the two will face each other Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium.

    Starting quarterback Wilton Speight was knocked out late in the first quarter of the Purdue game on Sept. 23, and last Monday Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said if the Wolverines played last Saturday, Speight would not be available.

    Speight appeared to injure his neck on a late hit that Harbaugh called “egregious.”

    Backup John O’Korn led the Wolverines to four touchdowns, including 3-for-3 in the red zone – the Wolverines had made one touchdown in 10 previous red-zone trips – in a 28-10 win. O’Korn was 18-of-26 for 270 yards and a touchdown.

    The Wolverines say they are confident in O’Korn.

    “We believe in John,” offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. said last week. “John’s been here three years, he knows the offense very well. He’s next man up. That’s our motto about everything.”

    Harbaugh praised Speight and O'Korn during his radio show last Monday night.

    “It’s a good feeling to see Wilton start, won three games, John comes in the fourth game, wins that,” Harbaugh said. “Really happy for him. Really happy to see him have success that way. That’s the quarterback’s job, as we define it – make sure the team doesn’t lose. John did a great job of that, Wilton did a great job of that.”

    Under Pep Hamilton, in his first season as Michigan’s pass-game coordinator, O’Korn has shown technical improvements and also developed more confidence. O’Korn said during preseason camp that he and Hamilton clicked.

    “(I’ve) seen the improvements,” Harbaugh said. “The throwing posture – Coach Hamilton coaches that extremely hard and John was very receptive to it.”

    Tailback Chris Evans said during the offseason that O’Korn would call him “out of nowhere” and ask him to catch passes.

    “I told him after the (Purdue) game I wasn’t surprised,” Evans said last week. “I saw his hard work unfold.”

    Harbaugh was impressed how quickly O’Korn settled in against Purdue.

    “Really happy for John,” Harbaugh said. “He’s had a great offseason, spring game, spring practices, training camp. He’s confident, trained up and got into the game and was seeing things really good right from the beginning. Ran the team. Did a really great job.”

    Michigan vs. Michigan State

    When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

    Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

    TV / radio: ABC / WJR 760 WWJ 950

    Records: Michigan 4-0, Michigan State 3-1

