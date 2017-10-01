Share This Story!
UM opens as 12.5-point favorite vs. Michigan State
Oddsmakers don’t see next weekend’s in-state grudge match as having the makings of a thriller.
The Detroit News
Published 4:59 p.m. ET Oct. 1, 2017 | Updated 5:01 p.m. ET Oct. 1, 2017
Oddsmakers don’t see next weekend’s in-state grudge match as having the makings of a thriller.
Michigan has opened as a 121/2-point favorite for its game Saturday night against Michigan State in Ann Arbor.
Michigan and Michigan State play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Michigan is 4-0 and ranked No. 7 in the updated college football polls, while Michigan State is 3-1 and coming off a solid 17-10 victory over Iowa to open its Big Ten schedule.
Michigan won last season’s meeting, 32-23, in East Lansing, halting a stretch in which the Spartans had won seven of the past eight in the series.
