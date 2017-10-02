Adrien Nunez (Photo: Elevate Hoops)

Adrien Nunez, a 6-5 wing from Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday night committed to Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class.

Nunez was offered by the Wolverines on Sunday and quickly settled on Michigan over Boston College and Penn State. He announced his commitment on Twitter.

Nunez is ranked a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite. He is the No. 2 shooting guard in New York and the No. 62 shooting guard nationally, according to 247Sports.

There are three other commitments in Michigan’s 2018 class: Forwards Brandon Johns of East Lansing and Ignas Brazdeikis of Mono, Ontario, and point guard David DeJulius of Detroit East English.