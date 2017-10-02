Suspended Michigan football player Nate Johnson was arraigned Sunday on a domestic violence charge after his arrest Sept. 30. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Suspended Michigan football player Nate Johnson was arraigned Sunday on a domestic violence charge after his arrest Sept. 30.

Michigan issued a brief statement later in the day saying Johnson had been “suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

“We made an arrest around 2:10 a.m. on the 30th outside South Quad residence hall,” Diane Brown, spokesperson for the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security told The Detroit News on Monday. “Our staff found a female student who reported that she had been assaulted. As a result of that, we located (Johnson) and placed him under arrest.”

He was taken to jail, arraigned on one count of domestic violence and later released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Johnson, a cornerback, is set for pre-trial on Oct. 11 in 15th District Court.

