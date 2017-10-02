Michigan quarterback John O’Korn will start Saturday night against Michigan State. (Photo: Lon Horwedel / Special to The News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight will not be available for the Wolverines’ upcoming game against Michigan State, and he will be out “multiple weeks” according to coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, speaking at his weekly Monday news conference, said John O’Korn will be the starter. Brandon Peters is the backup, and Dylan McCaffrey is the third-string quarterback.

Speight was injured late in the first quarter against Purdue. He appeared to suffer a neck injury and was taken off-site for an X-ray. Harbaugh would not divulge the nature of the injury.

Michigan plays Michigan State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

