Amon-Ra St. Brown, Scout’s No. 1 receiver in the nation, will visit Michigan this weekend for the Michigan State game. (Photo: Brandon Huffman / Scout)

Michigan Stadium should be loud and full of energy on Saturday night when the Michigan State Spartans come to Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines.

This is just the atmosphere Michigan has wanted to have top recruits visiting for, and there are many prospects from all corners of the country expected to be in attendance.

Four of Michigan’s committed recruits — quarterback Kevin Doyle, linebacker Cameron McGrone and defensive backs Gemon and German Green — will be on their official visits. They will be joined by five uncommitted official visitors.

Two of those five are SEC commits. Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter cornerback Chris Smith is committed to Georgia, and Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar athlete Shocky Jacques-Louis is committed to Tennessee. The Wolverines also welcome four-star athlete (safety) Bryan Addison from Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra, four-star safety Julius Irvin from Anaheim (Calif.) Servite and five-star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Brown is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver by Scout. The Wolverines signed the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver a year ago in Donovan Peoples-Jones. USC is considered the primary competition for St. Brown.

Smith visited the Wolverines in the spring, but committed to Georgia in May. Since then, Michigan has continued its pursuit and secured this visit.

A senior coming in for an unofficial is Oak Park offensive lineman Marquan McCall. McCall is a Kentucky commit who was offered by Michigan. He missed much of his junior season with an injury, but has returned to play well as a senior.

Many underclassmen will be coming in as unofficial visitors as well.

Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain tight end Ryland Goede is a 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior who the Wolverines offered in May. Also coming up from Georgia is Suwanee (Ga.) Buford High’s Harry Miller, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman who also holds a Michigan offer.

From inside the state of Michigan, East Kentwood offensive tackle Logan Brown and Detroit King safety Marvin Grant are two juniors who currently hold offers from the Wolverines, and Michigan leads for both on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Belleville offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs also has a Michigan offer and will visit this weekend.

Zeeland East’s Adam Berghorst, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound defensive end, and Detroit Cass Tech’s highly-regarded tailback Jaren Mangham are two in-state visitors who do not have Wolverine offers, but are on the radar.

Three of the state’s best sophomores, Oak Park safety Enzo Jennings and offensive lineman Justin Rogers, and Detroit King wide receiver Rashawn Williams, are all attending the game. All three hold Power 5 offers, but Michigan has yet to offer any class of 2020 kids in the state.

UM offers freshman QB

Suwanee (Ga.) Buford quarterback Aaron McLaughlin is only a freshman, but he already has been on the recruiting radar for nearly two years. Missouri offered him a scholarship while he was in middle school and his list has now grown to include Florida State, Georgia, UCLA, USC, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and more.

Michigan offered him on Monday. The Wolverines have a connection at the school as running back commit Christian Turner is teammates with McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is already 6-foot-5, 215 pounds with a powerful arm and the athleticism to escape from pressure. He does not currently have any plans to visit Michigan but said the offer means a lot.

More information

Amon-Ra St. Brown profile

Chris Smith profile

Shocky Jacques-Louis profile

Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.