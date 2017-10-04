Michigan football player Nate Johnson, arraigned Sunday on one count of domestic violence after his early morning arrest Sept. 30, has been dismissed from the team. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan football player Nate Johnson, arraigned Sunday on one count of domestic violence after his early morning arrest Sept. 30, has been dismissed from the team, a UM official confirmed Wednesday.

Michigan issued a brief statement last Saturday after his arrest saying Johnson had been “suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

But Johnson was dismissed Tuesday.

“We made an arrest around 2:10 a.m. on the 30th outside South Quad residence hall,” Diane Brown, spokesperson for the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security told The Detroit News on Monday. “Our staff found a female student who reported that she had been assaulted. As a result of that, we located (Johnson) and placed him under arrest.”

He was taken to jail and later released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Johnson is set for pre-trial on Oct. 11 in 15th District Court.

Johnson, from Thompson’s Station, Tenn., arrived at Michigan in 2016 as a receiver and was moved to cornerback before this season.

achengelis@deroitnews.com

twitter.com/chengelis