Colin Castleton (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class continues to take shape, adding its second commitment in three days in four-star power forward Colin Castleton.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pounder from Father Lopez Catholic in Daytona Beach, Fla., committed to the Wolverines via Twitter on Tuesday.

“It’s been a long journey, but the time has finally come, from being on JV freshman year, to now having 30 Division 1 scholarships and being labeled a 4 star recruit,” Castleton tweeted “... I’m so happy to end a chapter and start a new one.”

Castleton is rated No. 117 in the 247Sports composite, and No. 70 by Scout. He’s considered the 30th-ranked power forward in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, and 20th by Scout.

His addition bumps the Wolverines' recruiting class to No. 2 in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite, behind Arizona.

Castleton’s commitment comes two days after Michigan received a pledge from 6-foot-5 win Adrien Nunez of Brooklyn, N.Y., and a week after Clarkston forward Taylor Currie decommitted from the class.