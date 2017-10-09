Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Detroit News staff writers analyze Wolverines' 14-10 defeat to Spartans at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shouts instructions from the sidelines. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, on the heels of the Wolverines loss to in-state rival Michigan State, said Monday he and his team are “not frustrated.”

The Wolverines are now 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten) and will play at Indiana on Saturday.

“Not frustrated,” Harbaugh said. “Attacking this week’s opportunity.”

Harbaugh is now 1-2 against Michigan State and 0-2 against Ohio State.

“It is what the record is,” Harbaugh said. “Well aware of what the record is against Michigan State and Ohio State, we’re 1-4. The record against all other opponents is 23-3. We know what the records are. We want to win the those games. We want to every game we play. We want to win them all, and most importantly, we want to win this one. We want to win our next game.”

Harbaugh said John O’Korn, who had three interceptions in the second-half torrential rain last Saturday, will remain the starting quarterback.

Wilton Speight, the starting quarterback who was injured against Purdue, may not be done for the season, as was reported during the television broadcast. Harbaugh said Speight has “cracks in there,” referring to his vertebrae, and will be out “multiple weeks.”

