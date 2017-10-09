Wilton Speight (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – There will not be a quarterback change at Michigan.

John O’Korn remains the starter even after throwing three interceptions in torrential rain in a 14-10 loss to Michigan State last Saturday.

Michigan plays at Indiana this weekend.

“We’ll go through it, we’ll make corrections, we’ll make improvements, and we’ll move on,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference.

O’Korn took over as starter after Wilton Speight was knocked out of the Purdue game late in the first quarter.

More: Chengelis: Loss exposes plenty of same old issues for Michigan

During the ABC broadcast of the Michigan-Michigan State game, Chris Fowler said Speight likely would miss the season with three fractured vertebrae. Harbaugh confirmed Speight has “cracks in there” but would not rule out a return.

“(He’ll be out) multiple weeks,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know that he’ll be out for the year.”