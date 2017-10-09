Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 7
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 7 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Penn State (6-0, 3-0) – The Nittany Lions started slowly but soon proved why they’re the best team in the Big Ten, dominating Northwestern on the road as QB Trace McSorley (9) threw for 245 yards and a touchdown while Saquon Barkley had a pair of second-half touchdowns. They get a week off to prepare for a three-game stretch of Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. Last week: 1.  Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
2. Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0) – Who will challenge the Badgers in the West? It sure wasn’t Nebraska as the Wisconsin went into Lincoln and rolled with Jonathan Taylor running for 249 yards and two touchdowns as the Badgers ran for 353 yards. Another challenge might not come until the middle of November as the Badgers march toward Indy. Last week: 2.  Nati Harnik, Associated Press
3. Ohio State (5-1, 3-0) – Ever since the loss to Oklahoma, the Buckeyes have been rolling. That continued in a blowout over Maryland as J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more to lead the Buckeyes. After a trip to Nebraska next week, Ohio State gets a week off to prepare for the showdown with Penn State. Last week: 3.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
4. Michigan State (4-1, 2-0) – The Spartans have put last season well into the rearview mirror, and the win at Michigan hammers that home. The numbers weren’t great thanks to a stiff Michigan defense and brutal weather, but the Spartans avoided turnovers and continued to dominate the rivalry as they head next week to Minnesota. Last week: 5.  Carlos Osorio, AP
5. Iowa (4-2, 1-2) – The Hawkeyes were reeling a bit after two straight close losses to Penn State and Michigan State, but got well by trouncing Illinois. They’ll get next week off before heading to Northwestern as they hope to put some pressure on Wisconsin in the West. Last week: 7.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
6. Michigan (4-1, 1-1) – The Wolverines’ offensive woes continued as they turned the ball over five times in the loss to Michigan State, and could manage just 10 points. They hit the road the next two weeks, highlighted by a trip to Penn State in two weeks that could make or break the season. Last week: 4.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
7. Purdue (3-2, 1-1) – The Boilermakers overcame a delay and four turnovers to surge past Minnesota and get their first conference win of the season. A big test comes for Purdue next week when it travels to Wisconsin, a much more interesting game than some probably expected as the Boilermakers will try and add some spice to the West. Last week: 11.  John Terhune, Associated Press
8. Indiana (3-2, 0-2) – The Hoosiers went out of conference to get a win by beating Charleston Southern behind 321 yards passing and two touchdowns from quarterback Peyton Ramsey (3). The Hoosiers dive back into conference play next week by hosting what will likely be an angry Michigan team. Last week: 10.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
9. Maryland (3-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins were feeling good coming off their road win over Minnesota with a third-string quarterback. However, that all came crashing down in Columbus as Ohio State dominated. The Terps will get a chance to bounce back next week by hosting Northwestern before a trip to Wisconsin. Last week: 6.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
10. Minnesota (3-2, 0-2) – The shine of a perfect non-conference season has faded pretty quickly for the Golden Gophers as they have now lost two straight, the latest at Purdue. The Gophers forced turnovers but couldn’t take advantage, and now host a surging Michigan State next week. Last week: 8.  John Terhune, Associated Press
11. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) – The Cornhuskers had seemed to right the ship by reeling off two straight conference victories. However, Wisconsin showed the Huskers have a long way to go to contend in the West by rolling over Nebraska in Lincoln. It doesn’t get any easier next week as Ohio State comes to town. Last week: 9.  Steven Branscombe, Getty Images
12. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2) – The Wildcats had a tough start to conference play and have hardly responded, losing at Wisconsin, then following it up this week by doing almost nothing in a loss to Penn State. The schedule eases a bit from here, but the Cats are now in a big hole and fighting uphill in the West. Last week: 12.  Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
13. Illinois (2-3, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini now have lost three straight after getting trounced on the road against Iowa. There’s an opportunity for a win next week with a visit from Rutgers, as the Illini do what they can to try and get to six wins and a bowl berth. Last week: 13.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) – The best thing about this week for the Scarlet Knights is that they didn’t lose. Of course, they didn’t play, either. But there is some hope as they’ll battle Illinois next week for a battle to get out of the basement and hope to find some traction this season. Last week: 14.  Hunter Martin, Getty Images
    Ann Arbor – There will not be a quarterback change at Michigan.

    John O’Korn remains the starter even after throwing three interceptions in torrential rain in a 14-10 loss to Michigan State last Saturday.

    Michigan plays at Indiana this weekend.

    “We’ll go through it, we’ll make corrections, we’ll make improvements, and we’ll move on,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference.

    O’Korn took over as starter after Wilton Speight was knocked out of the Purdue game late in the first quarter.

    More: Chengelis: Loss exposes plenty of same old issues for Michigan

    During the ABC broadcast of the Michigan-Michigan State game, Chris Fowler said Speight likely would miss the season with three fractured vertebrae. Harbaugh confirmed Speight has “cracks in there” but would not rule out a return.

    “(He’ll be out) multiple weeks,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know that he’ll be out for the year.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE