Michigan coach John Beilein and Co. are looking for a few good men.

And maybe a walk-on or two.

The Wolverines announced Thursday they will hold a walk-on tryout from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the William Davidson Player Development Center.

The tryouts are only open to active and enrolled undergraduate or graduate full-time students at Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus.

To be eligible to participate, students must submit a valid physical with in the last six months, their fall class schedule and a completed tryout information form via email to michiganhoops@umich.edu by 7 p.m. Monday.

Roster update

Walk-on guard Fred Wright-Jones will no longer be a part of the team this season and will concentrate on his academic pursuits, Michigan announced earlier this week.

Wright-Jones, who attended Detroit East English Village, is majoring in kinesiology and is studying to become a doctor. He’s also a recipient of the Gates Millennium Scholarship, which cover his education through to a PhD program.

Wright-Jones began the 2015-16 season as a team manager before getting clearance to become a full-time practice player. He was officially added to the Michigan roster as a walk-on last season and played in 13 games, highlighted by a made 3-pointer in a 98-49 rout of Maryland Eastern-Shore on Dec. 17 and two made free throws in an 86-57 win over Michigan State on Feb. 7.

