Michigan will get some extra attention from ESPN next Saturday. (Photo: Bobby Goddin / Special to Detroit News)

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be featuring Michigan this Saturday.

The show’s telecast will eminate from State College, Pennsylvania, where Penn State will host Michigan next Saturday night.

No. 3 Penn State is 6-0. No. 17 Michigan is 5-1.

This will be the second time ESPN will have had “College GameDay” at a Michigan-Penn State game in Happy Valley. The first came in 1997.