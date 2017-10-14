Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Wolverines coach on why his team didn't throw the ball much — QB John O'Korn was 10-of-20 — in 27-20 OT victory against Indiana. Angelique S. Chengelis

Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs for a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter. (Photo: Bobby Goddin / Special to Detroit News)

Bloomington, Ind. — Michigan threw for only 58 yards against Indiana, and while that outcome wasn’t exactly the game plan, coach Jim Harbaugh said he wanted a run-heavy approach.

And that’s what the Wolverines did, relying on 271 rushing yards, including three touchdowns from Karan Higdon in a 27-20 overtime victory over the Hoosiers.

Quarterback John O’Korn, making his second start in place of injured Wilton Speight, was 10-of-20 for 58 yards. O’Korn was asked what happened to the pass game.

“We ran for over 200 yards, and that’s what was working,” O’Korn said, flatly. “We went with what was working, and we won the game.”

Harbaugh said the plan never called for O’Korn to throw much. In the first series of the game, O’Korn overthrew Donovan Peoples-Jones on what would have likely been a touchdown. Instead, the 13-play drive resulted in the first of Quinn Nordin’s two field goals.

Later in the half, O’Korn kept a drive alive on third-and-7 when he avoided a tackle, rolled out and found Peoples-Jones for 17 yards.

“Have to really look at the tape before I comment on that,” Harbaugh said after the game of O’Korn’s performance. “He had some opportunities, not a lot. We were grinding some meat out there today. Wasn’t the plan to throw it 25 times, 30 times, 20 times. Had some opportunities. Made some plays. Pulled off a Houdini play and overthrew an open go route to Donovan. Just got to look at it before I say anything.”

O’Korn said that with the lead, the offense never was in desperation mode to throw.

“We were trying to eat up clock,” he said. “We didn’t have any third and longs where we felt we had to throw. Karan played his butt off. The offensive line played an amazing game. Chris (Evans) was close to breaking a few as well. The running game was working, and that’s what we rolled with.”

