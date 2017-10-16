Buy Photo Michigan quarterback John O’Korn has thrown just one touchdown pass and four interceptions this season. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback John O’Korn is more than aware he needs to produce more.

O’Korn has started the last two games after taking over late in the first quarter at Purdue when starter Wilton Speight was injured. Michigan is coming off an overtime victory at Indiana in which the Wolverines relied on the run and defense while mustering 58 yards passing but did not have a turnover.

And now they travel to State College to face No. 2 Penn State in a night game and “white out” at Beaver Stadium.

“Yeah, I need to pick it up, there’s no way around it,” O’Korn said Monday when asked to assess his play the last two weeks. “I need to pick it up, simple as that.”

O’Korn has not has a touchdown pass since early in the Purdue game and in the second-half driving rain and heavy wind at home against Michigan State, he had three interceptions.

He is 45-of-82 for 563 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. While O’Korn admitted he has missed open receivers, the receivers have not always carried their responsibility and dropped passes.

“Hit the guys that are open,” O’Korn said when asked what in particular he needs to improve. “Run when I need to. Trust the offensive line. There were a few plays Saturday we had guys open, just need to hit ’em.”

Michigan relied on its run game against Indiana, and Karan Higdon produced with 200 yards, including three touchdowns. He took the first play of overtime and bounced outside when he realized there was nothing in the middle of the field and scored on the 25-yard run for the go-ahead score.

