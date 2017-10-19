The ice rink at Yost Arena is now the “Red Berenson Rink” as the University of Michigan Regents on Thursday approved the naming at its monthly meeting. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News)

Berenson coached Michigan hockey for 33 seasons and retired after last season.

“Red Berenson is a legend in the sport of ice hockey, a tremendous educator of young men and someone who has made a significant impact at the University of Michigan,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “He has dedicated much of his adult life to develop hundreds of young men here at Michigan. This is an honor befitting his exceptional commitment to intercollegiate athletics and his championship success in the sport of hockey as both a player and a coach.”

The Regents unanimously approved the rink naming in Berenson’s honor.

The new ice design will be unveiled ahead of this weekend’s home opener as the Wolverines host the University of Vermont with a two-game set starting Friday. The rink will be formally dedicated Jan. 5, 2018, when the Wolverines host Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m.

Gordon “Red” Berenson received both a bachelor’s degree (1962) and Master of Business Administration degree (1966) from U-M. He completed his MBA while playing professional hockey. At Michigan, Berenson was a two-time All-American, the 1962 WCHA Most Valuable Player and team captain. Following graduation, his NHL career spanned 17 years and included winning the Stanley Cup as a member of the Montreal Canadiens in 1965 and 1966. He went on to coach in the NHL for three years and was named the Jack Adams Award winner (NHL Coach of the Year) in 1981.

Upon returning to Michigan in 1984 as the head ice hockey coach, Berenson immediately brought Michigan hockey back to the forefront of the NCAA, guiding the Wolverines to national championships in 1996 and 1998 while winning 21 conference championships.

The fourth all-time winningest NCAA ice hockey coach ((848-426-92 (.654)), Berenson developed two Hobey Baker Memorial Award winners (Brendan Morrison-1997, Kevin Porter-2008), 140 Academic All-Big Ten selections and five Big Ten Distinguished Scholars.

While retiring from coaching following the 2016-17 season, Berenson continues to serve the department as he works to fulfill his goal of endowing all Michigan Ice Hockey Scholarships. Current financial commitments exceed $20 million dollars.