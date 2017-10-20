Mustapha Muhammad (Photo: Greg Powers, Scout.com)

Missouri City (Texas) tight end Mustapha Muhammad, a 6-foot-4, 231-pound, four-star prospect, committed to Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class on Friday night.

Muhammad chose Michigan over Clemson, UCLA and Texas.

Muhammad is ranked the No. 2 tight end nationally in the 2018 class by Scout.com.

Michigan now has 15 commitments for 2018 and Muhammad is the second tight end, along with Luke Schoonmaker of Hamden, Connecticut.