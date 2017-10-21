Michigan takes on Penn State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News
MICHIGAN VS. PENN STATE
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.
TV / radio: ABC / WWJ 950
Records: Michigan 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten), Penn State 6-0 (3-0)
Line: Penn State by 9
