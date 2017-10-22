Skip in Skip
Here are five takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis following Michigan's 42-13 loss at Penn State on Saturday.

TIME FOR A RESET

Barring some unexpected implosion among the Big Ten East’s main contenders, Michigan is out of the conference title chase. Again. So now what? Michigan has five remaining regular-season games, including their final two against top-10 opponents, No. 5 Wisconsin, the class of the West Division, and No. 6 Ohio State, which hosts No. 2 Penn State on Saturday. Before that, though, Michigan has winnable games at home against Rutgers (3-4, 2-2) – to break their tie with .500 league records – on Saturday at Michigan Stadium and Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) at home the following week. The Wolverines, who are one win from bowl eligibility, will then travel to Maryland (3-4, 1-3). Now the test for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is to challenge his players to keep working, even though they have two Big Ten losses and the championship game is now a goal for next season.

WHERE WAS THE DEFENSE?

The nation’s top-ranked defense met an offensive juggernaut and the offense – and Penn State – prevailed. Michigan gave up 42 points and 506 yards, and the Nittany Lions proved why people fear their big-play capability, especially from quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Saquon Barkley. This was the first time Michigan has allowed 500 yards or more since Indiana gained 527 in 2015, and the Wolverines equaled the most points they’ve allowed since playing Ohio State in 2015. “They hit us on quite a few plays that we’ve defensed well this year,” Harbaugh said. “I thought (Penn State’s) execution was really good, right from the beginning.” And now? Now Michigan’s defense is ranked No. 5, yielding an average 264.1 yards a game.

YOU CAN'T ALWAYS BLAME O'KORN

John O’Korn threw for 58 yards at Indiana last week and plenty of criticism was flung his way, although the game plan, Harbaugh said, was run-heavy. During a night when Michigan had little going right at Penn State, especially from its staple – its defense – O’Korn wasn’t the main issue. Penn State’s defense is no slouch, and Michigan receivers were challenged to get open, and when they did, there were some dropped passes. O’Korn took seven sacks, mostly because he hung onto the ball while he could not find open receivers, and he also had to take off running when the pocket broke down. He had 14 carries for 46 yards, but with the 49 yards lost on sacks, he finished with minus-3 yards. O’Korn did have a fumble, but that was on running back Karan Higdon, who did not do his job in pass protection. The sacks weren’t all on the offensive line, but on the running backs, as well, which is something that should not be this much of an issue seven games into the season.

NOT A BIG-STAGE TEAM

All last week the Michigan players, mainly the defensive players, said they relished the opportunity to show the college football world what how good this team could be on the big stage. It was a big stage Saturday night against No. 2 Penn State, and the Wolverines were not able to show much, as they were thoroughly dominated by the Nittany Lions. Michigan is now 0-2 in night games this season, having also lost at home to Michigan State. While Michigan has picked off a couple road wins, at Purdue and Indiana, they have yet to show up big on that big stage, and, in fact, looked like a team that took steps back under the lights, which highlighted their blemishes.

SPECIAL TEAMS HIGHLIGHT

Freshman Ambry Thomas had three kickoff returns for 87 yards, including a 43-yarder in the first quarter that gave the Wolverines the ball at their 43-yard line. Michigan was unable to move the ball, but that didn’t take away from what Thomas was able to do. In Michigan’s other night game against Michigan State, Thomas had a 30-yard kickoff return. That was pretty much the special teams highlight. Redshirt freshman Quinn Nordin, who had been a Penn State commitment, was booed during both of his extra-point attempts. Nordin is 14-of-16 on field goals this season but didn’t attempt one at Penn State. He had made all 17 of his extra-point attempts until that first one that he missed right. He is now 18-of-19.

Penn State 42, Michigan 13
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan quarterback John O'Korn walks off the field
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn walks off the field after an unsuccessful series in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled in the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked in the third
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is tackled
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is tackled by Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is grabbed
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is grabbed by Penn State cornerback Christian Campbell in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked by Penn
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked by Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Penn
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Penn State linebacker Koa Farmer in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley jumps into the
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley jumps into the arms of running back Saquon Barkley as head coach James Franklin watches after a touchdown in the fourth quarter made the score 35-13.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans tries to evade Penn
Michigan running back Chris Evans tries to evade Penn State cornerback Lamont Wade in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws the ball in
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws the ball in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom is tackled by Penn
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom is tackled by Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus is helped up
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus is helped up after being injured in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Peters never entered the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry can't make this
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry can't make this fourth quarter reception while under pressure from Penn State cornerback Lamont Wade.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh sticks out his tongue
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh sticks out his tongue while watching the last play of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates Penn
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley after the Wolverines lost 42-13 to the Nittany Lions. McSorley threw for 282 yards.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, left, and
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, left, and quarterback John O'Korn walk off the field together after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone ahead of Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen for a touchdown in the second quarter during a game at Beaver Stadium, in University Park, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown on the opening drive of the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a leaping catch
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a leaping catch over Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball in the first quarter  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans is dragged out of
Michigan running back Chris Evans is dragged out of bounds by Penn State safety Marcus Allen in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass in the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled in the
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon tries to hush the
Michigan running back Karan Higdon tries to hush the Penn State fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled by Penn
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled by Penn State defensive tackle Curtis Cothran in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley drops a pass
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley drops a pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tackled in the second
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tackled in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford makes a reception
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford makes a reception for extra yards ahead of Penn State cornerback Lamont Wade late in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac pushes past Penn State
Michigan running back Ty Isaac pushes past Penn State safety Troy Apke for a second quarter touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac celebrates his second-quarter
Michigan running back Ty Isaac celebrates his second-quarter touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass during
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass during warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his players
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his players during warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Ian Bunting bobbles the ball while
Michigan tight end Ian Bunting bobbles the ball while trying to catch a pass during warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the bus
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the bus after arriving at Beaver Stadium before the start of a game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium, October 21, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, shows off his University
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, shows off his University of Michigan tattoo while wandering around outside of Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fans wander around Beaver stadium before the
Michigan fans wander around Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Blake Berent, of Saginaw, tosses a bean bag with friends
Blake Berent, of Saginaw, tosses a bean bag with friends outside of Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, riles up Penn State fans
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, riles up Penn State fans with a sign while wandering around outside of Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford gets a hug from
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford gets a hug from a fan as the team arrives at Beaver Stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
