Penn State 42, Michigan 13
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn walks off the field
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn walks off the field after an unsuccessful series in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled in the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked in the third
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is tackled
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is tackled by Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is grabbed
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is grabbed by Penn State cornerback Christian Campbell in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked by Penn
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is sacked by Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Penn
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Penn State linebacker Koa Farmer in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley jumps into the
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley jumps into the arms of running back Saquon Barkley as head coach James Franklin watches after a touchdown in the fourth quarter made the score 35-13.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans tries to evade Penn
Michigan running back Chris Evans tries to evade Penn State cornerback Lamont Wade in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws the ball in
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws the ball in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom is tackled by Penn
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom is tackled by Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus is helped up
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus is helped up after being injured in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Peters never entered the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry can't make this
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry can't make this fourth quarter reception while under pressure from Penn State cornerback Lamont Wade.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh sticks out his tongue
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh sticks out his tongue while watching the last play of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates Penn
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley after the Wolverines lost 42-13 to the Nittany Lions. McSorley threw for 282 yards.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, left, and
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, left, and quarterback John O'Korn walk off the field together after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone ahead of Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen for a touchdown in the second quarter during a game at Beaver Stadium, in University Park, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown on the opening drive of the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a leaping catch
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a leaping catch over Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball in the first quarter  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans is dragged out of
Michigan running back Chris Evans is dragged out of bounds by Penn State safety Marcus Allen in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass in the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled in the
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon tries to hush the
Michigan running back Karan Higdon tries to hush the Penn State fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled by Penn
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tackled by Penn State defensive tackle Curtis Cothran in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley drops a pass
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley drops a pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn runs with the ball in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tackled in the second
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tackled in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford makes a reception
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford makes a reception for extra yards ahead of Penn State cornerback Lamont Wade late in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac pushes past Penn State
Michigan running back Ty Isaac pushes past Penn State safety Troy Apke for a second quarter touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac celebrates his second-quarter
Michigan running back Ty Isaac celebrates his second-quarter touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass during
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass during warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his players
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh directs his players during warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Ian Bunting bobbles the ball while
Michigan tight end Ian Bunting bobbles the ball while trying to catch a pass during warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the bus
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the bus after arriving at Beaver Stadium before the start of a game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium, October 21, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, shows off his University
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, shows off his University of Michigan tattoo while wandering around outside of Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fans wander around Beaver stadium before the
Michigan fans wander around Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Blake Berent, of Saginaw, tosses a bean bag with friends
Blake Berent, of Saginaw, tosses a bean bag with friends outside of Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, riles up Penn State fans
Gerald Blanc, of Chicago, riles up Penn State fans with a sign while wandering around outside of Beaver stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford gets a hug from
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford gets a hug from a fan as the team arrives at Beaver Stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan has dropped out of the Associated Press Top-25 poll and has two Big Ten losses, tied in the East Division with Rutgers, the Wolverines’ upcoming opponent. A Big Ten championship will have to wait.

    And, and, and … No, the sky is not falling in Ann Arbor, although it might seem that way.

    The Wolverines are coming off a 42-13 dismantling by No. 2 Penn State last Saturday night, and if you want to go with the easy “they looked unprepared,” go for it. They were singed by Penn State on two quick early scores and the Nittany Lions are worthy of heaped-on praise for their high-level play in every phase of the game. Meanwhile, Michigan is not, as even its formerly top-ranked defense looked mortal.

    2017 MICHIGAN SCHEDULE

    There are a lot of narratives to go with, some fair, others not so much, but the bottom line is, Michigan is an 8 or 9-win team at best — not a shock to most, while others — that includes me — thought the Wolverines could scratch out 10 wins because of Don Brown and his defense.

    They were ranked too high to begin the season and reached a gaudy and overrated No. 7 national ranking. Now, everything has come back to earth and here Michigan sits unranked at 5-2, 2-2 Big Ten with losses to Michigan State and Penn State.

    So now what?

    Quarterback John O’Korn had an improved performance at Penn State although he took seven sacks and at times appeared to run for his life behind an offensive line that has been and will remain the key to the faultiness of the offense this season. And, yes, much of the blame for the line play falls on the coaches.

    More: Michigan: Five things we learned vs. Penn State

    O’Korn told gathered media after the Penn State loss that coach Jim Harbaugh gave what most would call a circle-the-wagons speech, used at some point by every coach on the planet to rally a sagging team.

    “We know the fake love’s gone. There’s no bandwagon. It’s us,” O’Korn said. “That’s what we want, whether we’re doing great or doing bad. It’s just all about us. From here on out, that’s what it’s going to be about is us as a team. The guys inside Schembechler Hall. Nobody outside.

    “We’ll find out a lot about this team and about this program over the next few weeks. I think we’ve got a great group of guys and don’t expect anybody to quit or give up. We’re 5-2. I think everybody’s freaking out outside of our four walls. We’re 5-2, we’ve got a great team. We just didn’t make enough big plays tonight to come out of here with a win.”

    This was not a shot at Michigan fans. It was coach-speak, plain and simple, to unite the players in an us-versus-anything to keep them focused on the team and make something of what’s left of the season.

    And what’s left? Michigan plays Rutgers (3-4, 2-2) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in a battle of the two-loss East Division teams, and Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) the following week. The Wolverines, who are one win from bowl eligibility, will then travel to Maryland (3-4, 1-3) before playing at No. 5 Wisconsin, the class of the West Division at 7-0, 4-0, and then No. 6 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0), which plays Penn State in Ohio Stadium on Saturday, in the regular-season finale.

    More:Niyo: MSU surging, Michigan plunging on Big Ten board

    “More opportunities ahead of us,” Harbaugh said.

    More opportunities to fix problems, that is, while trying to win games. The Wolverines offense is now tied for 97th nationally, averaging 361 yards a game, and is tied for 89th in scoring, averaging 25.1 points. But most significant — they are 114th of 129 teams in tackles for loss allowed and 118th in sacks allowed.

    Michigan has not managed to build an offensive line than can pass protect or run block consistently well, and offensive line coaches Tim Drevno and Greg Frey should absolutely share in the blame.

    And what about backup quarterback Brandon Peters, who moved into that role when O’Korn took over for injured Wilton Speight? Peters was warming up on the sideline and would have gone in late at Penn State. Early in the season, the feeling was, if Michigan builds a big lead against, say, Cincinnati or Air Force or Purdue, work Peters in there. Those big leads never materialized.

    It should against Rutgers on Saturday, and it’s probably time to get Peters some meaningful snaps.

    Then there’s the defense, ranked No. 1 heading into Happy Valley, exiting as the nation’s No. 5 defense after giving up 42 points and 506 yards as quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Saquon Barkley tore up the Wolverines. This was the first time Michigan has allowed 500 yards or more since Indiana gained 527 in 2015, and those were the most points it allowed since it gave up 42 to Ohio State in 2015.

    Brown was outmaneuvered in a big way by Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who exposed flaws in Michigan’s defense, like Mike McCray being a mismatched pass-coverage defender on Barkley, who is still blowing past him. Also, the Wolverines were not ready for Barkley taking a direct snap on the second play of the game and scoring a 69-yard touchdown. They had not seen it on film, and Penn State coach James Franklin said it was a wrinkle added during the bye-week practices.

    Harbaugh likes to call bye weeks, “improvement weeks.” Perhaps he might call the next five “opportunity weeks” as in, start looking toward next season and developing some of the younger players, like Peters, while not throwing in the towel on this season. By no means is anyone suggesting that. Yes, the main goals are gone, but a major goal focuses on finishing. Finishing plays, finishing games and finishing seasons on as high a note as possible.

    “We’ve got a great group of guys,” running back Karan Higdon said.

    “I wouldn’t trade this for the world. I’ve been here three years, and we’ve won a lot of games. We’ve lost two this season. We played a great team today and got punched in the mouth. We’ve just got to regroup, just got to keep going. That’s what it’s all about in this game.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

    Rutgers at Michigan

    Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: Big Ten Network/950

    Records: Michigan 5-2, 2-2 Big Ten; Rutgers is 3-4, 2-2

    Line: Michigan by 23

