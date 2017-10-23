Lavert Hill (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill apologized Monday for his “inappropriate gesture” directed toward Penn State fans at the end of the Wolverines’ loss to the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

“I sincerely regret my inappropriate gesture at the end of Saturday’s football game,” Hill said in a statement. “I let my emotions get the best of me and learned a valuable lesson. I am truly sorry for this offensive gesture and vow that it will not happen again.”

Hill, a sophomore from Detroit King, has 18 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions this season.

