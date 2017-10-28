Michigan's opening drive stalled as they entered Rutgers territory, and they were forced to punt following a couple of miscues.
The Wolverines opened the drive with a pair of handoffs to Karan Higdon, who gained 11 yards and a first down. An Eddie McDoom sweep netted nine yard, and Ty Isaac got a first down near midfield. After John O'Korn hit McDoom for a quick pass, the wide receiver was dropped for a loss. A penalty for having too many men in the huddle put Michigan behind the chains.
MICHIGAN VS. RUTGERS
When: Saturday, noon
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
TV / radio: Big Ten Network / WWJ 950
Records: Michigan 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten), Rutgers 3-4 (2-2)
Line: Michigan by 24
