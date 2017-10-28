Michigan quarterback John O'Korn passes to Michigan running back Chris Evans before Saturday's game against Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Michigan's opening drive stalled as they entered Rutgers territory, and they were forced to punt following a couple of miscues.

The Wolverines opened the drive with a pair of handoffs to Karan Higdon, who gained 11 yards and a first down. An Eddie McDoom sweep netted nine yard, and Ty Isaac got a first down near midfield. After John O'Korn hit McDoom for a quick pass, the wide receiver was dropped for a loss. A penalty for having too many men in the huddle put Michigan behind the chains.

MICHIGAN VS. RUTGERS

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV / radio: Big Ten Network / WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten), Rutgers 3-4 (2-2)

Line: Michigan by 24

MORE COVERAGE

Speight’s father decries Purdue's handling of son’s injury

UM internal memo disputes Purdue’s locker room claims

Michigan vs. Rutgers: View from other side

Detroit News predictions: Michigan vs. Rutgers

UM mailbag: Quarterback options, Harbaugh hot seat

Understudy Dwumfour snaps into action for Wolverines' D-line