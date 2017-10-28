Michigan 35, Rutgers 14
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile about as he walks off the field with Rutgers wide receiver Damon Mitchell after coming off the bench to lead the Wolverines to a 35-14 victory Saturday, Oct. 28, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the second half. Peters replaced starting QB John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters celebrates his
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters celebrates his first touchdown with center Patrick Kugler in the second quarter. It was Michigan's second consecutive touchdown drive after Peters replaced starting quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter. The TD made it 21-7 before the half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Kareem Walker runs the ball in
Michigan running back Kareem Walker runs the ball in the second half. Walker, a sophomore, rushed for 34 yards and his first career touchdown on six carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14 after the extra point in the fourth quarter. Higdon led the Wolverines with 158 yards rushing.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14 after the extra point in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon and a happy group
Michigan running back Karan Higdon and a happy group of alumni marching-band members at homecoming celebrate his 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans, one in a Halloween costume, cheer the
Michigan fans, one in a Halloween costume, cheer the Wolverines in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley can't hold on to
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley can't hold on to this pass in the second half while under pressure from Rutgers defensive back Ahmir Mitchell (a former Michigan receiver before transferring).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley is tripped up by
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley is tripped up by former teammate and current Rutgers defensive back Ahmir Mitchell (who was a Michigan receiver before transferring).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt during
Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt during the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tripped up by Rutgers
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tripped up by Rutgers defensive backs Jawuan Harris (3) and Tim Barrow (33). Isaac rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Rutgers
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Trevor Morris after a short gain. Evans rushed for 29 yards on five carries, and he also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells quarterback Brandon Peters the play call during the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who is from
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who is from Plainfield, N.J., is all smiles as he greets players from his home state after the Wolverines beat the Scarlet Knights.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback Brandon Peters after he throws his first touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rumbles down to the
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rumbles down to the goal line, setting up Michigan's first touchdown during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin celebrates after making
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin celebrates after making an extra point following Michigan's first touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash reacts to a play during
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash reacts to a play during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray hits Rutgers quarterback
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray hits Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno after getting rid of the ball.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins eyes the end zone
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins eyes the end zone after catching a pass inside the red zone in the second quarter to set up a Michigan touchdown.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon find the end zone
Michigan running back Karan Higdon find the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter to put UM up 14-7.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pressures Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pressures Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno into throwing an incomplete pass in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters completes a pass
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters completes a pass to Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the second quarter. *** Michigan vs. Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry gains some yardage after
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry gains some yardage after catching a pass from quarterback Brandon Peters in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst sacks Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst sacks Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn loses the handle on
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn loses the handle on the ball after fumbling the snap during the first quarter of Michigan's 35-14 win over Rutgers.  LON HORWEDEL, LON HORWEDEL
Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris intercepts a John
Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris intercepts a John O'Korn pass intended for Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) and defensive lineman
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) and defensive lineman Aubrey Soloman (5) tackle Rutgers running back Gus Edwards for a loss in the first quarter. *** Michigan vs. Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash after the Wolverines beat the visiting Scarlet Knight 35-14 at the Big House in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon eludes diving Rutgers
Michigan running back Karan Higdon eludes diving Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile about as he walks off the field with Rutgers wide receiver Damon Mitchell after coming off the bench to lead the Wolverines to a 35-14 victory over Rutgers at the Big House in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and injured quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and injured quarterback Wilton Speight watch the Wolverines warmup before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hugs Michigan offensive
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hugs Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and offensive
Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and offensive lineman Patrick Kugler warmup before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches the
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches the players warmup before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back David Long looks up at the
Michigan defensive back David Long looks up at the crowd before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass with
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass with freshman QB Dylan McCaffrey (left) looking on before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom catches a pass
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom catches a pass during pre-game warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball during
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball during pre-game warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Early-arriving Michigan fans watch warmups while bundled
Early-arriving Michigan fans watch warmups while bundled in winter gear due to 38-degree temperatures and a brisk wind before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball during
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball during pre-game warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Rutgers helmets.
Rutgers helmets.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn adjusts his earbuds
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn adjusts his earbuds during warmups before the game. *** Michigan vs. Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — Early in the week, when Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the possibility of backup quarterback Brandon Peters getting some playing time, he said he didn’t have a crystal ball and could not make a prediction.

    It became clear in the second quarter a change was needed, and Peters, a redshirt freshman, entered the game and immediately gave Michigan a spark, leading the Wolverines to a 35-14 victory over Rutgers at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

    Michigan now is bowl eligible at 6-2, 3-2Big Ten, while Rutgers’ two-game winning streak was snapped and is 3-5, 2-3.

    Peters, who replaced starter John O’Korn, was 10-of-14 for 124 yards and a touchdown.

    “It was a pretty special experience,” Peters told Big Ten Network after the game.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan 35, Rutgers 14

    Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters met the media following a 35-14 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News

    The Wolverines had two 100-yard rushers. Karan Higdon had 158 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard run. Ty Isaac, who was taken to the locker room late in the game for injury evaluation, had 109 yards on 14 carries. Kareem Walker and Khalid Hill each had a rushing touchdown.

    The Wolverines outgained Rutgers, 471-195, including 334 rushing yards.

    Midway through the second quarter, as Michigan’s offense was sputtering the game tied at 7, after Michigan gained one yard and went three-and-out, Peters started warming up on the sideline, throwing and then practicing some snaps from center Patrick Kugler.

    Peters entered the game to a huge ovation, replacing starter John O’Korn with 7:01 left in the first half and led Michigan to back-to-back touchdown drives giving the Wolverines a 21-7 lead.

    Higdon scored on a 10-yard run to cap an eight-yard 77-yard drive that saw Peters complete his first pass of the game. He rolled right and found tight end Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for 15 yards. He went 3-for-3 in the drive, including connecting with freshman Nico Collins for his first college reception, a 12-yarder.

    The Wolverines built a 21-7 lead when Peters completed a 20-yard pass to running back Chris Evans. It was Peters’ first college touchdown pass and the first passing touchdown for Michigan in 15 quarters, since the second quarter at Purdue.

    More: Purdue donor questions president of Speight claims

    Michigan opened the second half with a quick score directed by Peters but highlighted by Higdon’s 32-yard run to the Rutgers’ 5-yard line. Kareem Walker got his first college touchdown on a five-yard run.

    Rutgers pulled to 28-14 on a well-designed drive that went 75 yards on 11 plays. A 21-yard pass to Hunter Hayek on third down kept the drive alive and Gus Edwards barreled in for a two-yard score.

    Kicker Quinn Nordin had made 10-straight field goals but missed a 37-yarder. Michigan added another touchdown on its next series, when Higdon took off for a 49-yard score, making it 35-14.

    O’Korn struggled early in the game, twice fumbling – and recovering – the snap and had an interception. The first series mirrored how the offense has looked in recent weeks. Michigan moved the ball effectively with the run, then a negative-yardage throw to Eddie McDoom and then a penalty and suddenly the Wolverines were in third and long and the drive stalled.

    Michigan’s next drive ended with an O’Korn interception.

    O’Korn did lead the team on a long, 80-yard, 13-play scoring drive that included a fourth-down conversion. Isaac’s 21-yard run took the Wolverines to the half-yard line and Khalid Hill got his second touchdown of the season giving Michigan the 7-0 lead.

    UP NEXT

    Minnesota at Michigan

    Kickoff: 7:30 Saturday, Nov. 4, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: Fox/950

    Records: Minnesota 4-3, 1-3 Big Ten; Michigan 6-2, 3-2

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

