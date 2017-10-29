Emil Ekiyor (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Four-star offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. decommitted from Michigan’s 2018 class and has flipped to Alabama.

Ekiyor tweeted his news on Sunday.

“This has been a difficult decision, and I have decided to de-commit from the University of Michigan,” he wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank coach Harbaugh and his staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play football at the University of Michigan. Also I would like to thank the Michigan fan base for their constant support.”

More: 'It was time': New QB Brandon Peters sparks UM in win

Ekiyor, from Indianapolis Cathedral High, is ranked the No. 2 center nationally and the No. 159 player overall in the 2018 class by Scout.

Michigan has 14 commitments in the 2018 class, which is ranked third in the Big Ten and 14th nationally by 247Sports.