Wolverines coach talks about how it was time for redshirt freshman quarterback's time to leave the nest and get some playing time. Angelique S. Chengelis

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters celebrates his first touchdown with center Patrick Kugler in the second quarter. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will not say for sure that redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters will start against Minnesota on Saturday in the night game at Michigan Stadium.

Peters played most of the game against Rutgers last Saturday, coming in with 7:01 left in the first half and finished the game, leading Michigan to a 35-14 victory. John O’Korn has started the last four games.

“We’re going in the way we have, preparing both quarterbacks,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “Not naming a starter today. See how the week progresses.”

If O’Korn starts again, Peters is expected to get in.

“He will play again this week,” Harbaugh said.

