Ambry Thomas saw action on defense during the spring game, but has concentrated on special teams. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan freshman cornerback Ambry Thomas returns kickoffs and could very well make an appearance on offense.

Thomas said offensive line coach Greg Frey recently approached him about running some jet sweeps.

“I’m a playmaker,” the 6-foot, 179-pound Thomas out of Detroit King said Tuesday night after practice. “I like the ball in my hands. I believe I will help this team no matter where I’m at on the field.”

He and Frey have gotten the blessing of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to see if this is something that can be added to the offense.

“First, coach Frye came to me like ‘Yeah, I’m trying to get you on offense, get you a few jet sweeps,’ ” Thomas said. “We went to coach Harbaugh last week (and said), ‘Yeah, I can do a little bit of offense.’ He like, ‘Yeah, we can work on that.’ ”

So will we see Thomas on jet sweeps in the very near future?

“I ain’t saying nothing,” Thomas said, with a smirk. “We’re working on something. I don’t know what it is, we’re working on something.”

Thomas has returned seven kickoffs for 176 yards (25.1 average), including a long of 43 yards. He said he’s “close” to breaking one.

He is wearing the No. 1 jersey this season, although he waffled a bit before the season and almost went to 13.

“I felt like if I took No. 1 I was going to hold myself to a high standard,” he said. “It was a message from God. I’ve got to hold myself to that high level.