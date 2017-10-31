Brandon Peters (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno was back on the sideline during last week’s game against Rutgers and will no longer coach this season from the press box.

It was the first time this season Drevno, who also coaches the offensive line, worked from the sideline. He coached from the sideline all last season.

“It’s something we talked about as coaches,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday on the Big Ten coaches’ call. “Tim felt he wanted to be down on the field with added value not only for calling plays but also making adjustments, being with the offensive line – coaching them all week and being able to coach them in the ball game. It changed back, basically. He was doing that last year and wanted to be back doing that this week. And from now on.”

The offensive line had its best game of 2017 as the running game had a season-best 334 yards. The line gave up five tackles for loss but no sacks, which gave redshirt freshman Brandon Peters some breathing room after he took over with 7:01 left in the game.

Peters led four touchdown drives in Michigan’s 35-14 victory.

Harbaugh on Monday said it’s “51 percent” that Peters will “likely” start against Minnesota in the night game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

“Thought it wasn’t too big for him,” Harbaugh said Tuesday of Peters’ performance. “Thought he acquitted himself well – 10-of-14 (passing) and moved the team. Picked up first downs and had scoring drives.”

He was asked about the challenges a redshirt freshman can face making his first start.

“A lot of challenges for any quarterback starting in a game,” Harbaugh said. “The biggest ones are Minnesota has a lot of good players, they have tough schemes, so the preparation for the week, the training, the practices, that’s where we’re at right now. Dive into that and attack it.”