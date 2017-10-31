Jarrett Patterson (Photo: Under Armor Football)

It was an eventful week in Michigan recruiting.

The Wolverines gained a commitment from Eureka (Mo.) running back Hassan Haskins on Sunday after he took an official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend.

Just hours prior to that, Michigan lost a commitment when Indianapolis Cathedral offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor gave Alabama his verbal commitment after being committed to Michigan for more than a year. The move had been rumored for several weeks now, so the Wolverines have been able to work on other options along the offensive line.

“I think they saw the Emil thing coming,” The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb said. “When he took an official visit to Alabama back in September, that was kind of pendulum swing for them, and at that point they let him know they would no longer refrain from recruiting interior lineman.”

One of the new names being targeted at the position is Mission Viejo (Calif.) tackle Jarrett Patterson. Scout’s Greg Biggins reported Monday night that Michigan had offered and Patterson is strongly considering an official visit to Ann Arbor.

Patterson (6-5, 275 pounds) committed to Arizona State in August. He also considered Duke, TCU and Washington State. Despite still being committed to the Sun Devils, he admitted Michigan’s offer gives him something to think about.

“I’m very interested,” Patterson said to The Michigan Insider. “I’ll look to most likely take an official (visit) after the season. They are a great school with a lot of tradition and have produced tons of NFL talent. I have an interest in Michigan and look forward learning more about the university and what they have to offer. I look forward to coming out to Ann Arbor in the following months.”

More names may emerge on the offensive line, and they may be tackles like Patterson, even though Ekiyor was a guard / center.

“They may not find a one-for-one replacement for Emil as far as adding an interior OL,” Webb said. “That scholarship could be repurposed on another position, or if it’s on the offensive line, then it may be a tackle.”

Webb names Nicholas Petit-Frere from Florida and Jalen Goss from Georgia as two southern offensive tackles Michigan is still recruiting.

Michigan has two offensive tackles committed with Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes, but more depth and talent at that position is never a bad thing.

“With Hayes, he could be one of those big power tight ends too,” Webb sad. “They’re bringing in offensive linemen right now to do that anyway. He could potentially be that kind of guy. I think there may be a dearth of young tackle talent and that’s a spot they’ll look to fortify.”

Webb added that there are offensive line recruits committed to other schools that Michigan is pursuing but those names are not likely to surface until later in the process.

Wolverines offer Florida commit

Michigan offered Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Monday. Chase is committed to Florida, but the recent firing of Gators head coach Jim McElwain has caused recruits committed to the school to take a look at other programs.

Chase, ranked as a top 25 prospect in the country by 247Sports, is considering taking a visit to Michigan but is non-committal about it at this time.

Many consider LSU to be the school with the best chance to land Chase if he re-opens his recruitment. He visited the Tigers earlier in the fall when he was already committed to Florida.

