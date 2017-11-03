Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Matt Charboneau and special guest Chris Howard break down the weekend games: Michigan vs. Minnesota and Michigan State vs. Penn State. Detroit News

Karan Higdon (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Angelique S. Chengelis, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of the Michigan-Minnesota game.

Angelique S. Chengelis: It’s “51 percent” likely that redshirt freshman Brandon Peters will start for the Wolverines as they go for the Little Brown Jug against Minnesota under the lights at Michigan Stadium, and the offense should look similar to last week with a heavy emphasis on the run game. The Golden Gophers’ secondary has been depleted but are fourth in the Big Ten in pass defense, so while Peters will have an opportunity to take a few shots, Michigan will focus on the run. Conversely, that’s what Minnesota will do, as well, and should be in the Wolverines’ wheelhouse defensively. Michigan, 31-13

Matt Charboneau: The schedule continues to help the Wolverines get back on track as the Golden Gophers haven’t exactly been rolling up the points. That’s not the best formula for a road upset as Michigan’s defense – despite its issues at Penn State two weeks ago – is still among the best in the Big Ten and will give the offense and QB Brandon Peters every opportunity to find some rhythm with games against Wisconsin and Ohio State looming. Michigan, 31-13

John Niyo: Michigan's going to have to weather another night game in the rain, it appears. But the Wolverines seem better equipped to do it this time, with an offensive line that's starting to find its groove and a coaching staff that's perhaps doing the same. Michigan, 24-7

Bob Wojnowski: Minnesota has the defense and running game to stay in most games, and Michigan’s sluggish offense allows opponents to stay in most games. QB Brandon Peters makes a difference as long as he doesn’t turn the ball over, but no, the Wolverines won’t suddenly light it up. Expect Jim Harbaugh to pound again with Karan Higdon and not demand too much of Peters. For now, it’s hard to expect any easy victories for the Wolverines. Michigan, 26-16