The view from the press box at Michigan Stadium, where Saturday night's game has been delayed until 8:30 at the earliest. (Photo: Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News)

Lightning and heavy rain have delayed the Michigan-Minnesota game at Michigan Stadium.

The gates to the stadium will not be open to fans until 30 minutes after the last lighting strike, and right now that’s projected for 7:30 p.m. – the original start time for the game. The game is expected to kick off at 8:45 p.m.

According to the weather radar, it appears to be a gap in rain from 7:45 until about 10:15 and then there’s another wave of rain coming. But lightning is the issue. The game is delayed 30 minutes after every lightning strike within a 10-mile radius.

You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN VS. MINNESOTA

When: 8:30 Saturday

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV / radio: Fox / 950

Records: Minnesota 4-4 (1-4), Michigan 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)

Line: Michigan by 15

MORE COVERAGE

Michigan vs. Minnesota: View from the other side

Detroit News predictions: Michigan vs. Minnesota

Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: UM, MSU too similar for own good

Former foes Peters, Evans share ‘neat’ moment at UM

Niyo: Brandon Peters made wait worthwhile for Michigan

Aubrey Solomon announces his presence on Michigan defense