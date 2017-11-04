Lightning and heavy rain have delayed the Michigan-Minnesota game at Michigan Stadium.
The gates to the stadium will not be open to fans until 30 minutes after the last lighting strike, and right now that’s projected for 7:30 p.m. – the original start time for the game. The game is expected to kick off at 8:45 p.m.
According to the weather radar, it appears to be a gap in rain from 7:45 until about 10:15 and then there’s another wave of rain coming. But lightning is the issue. The game is delayed 30 minutes after every lightning strike within a 10-mile radius.
You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN VS. MINNESOTA
When: 8:30 Saturday
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
TV / radio: Fox / 950
Records: Minnesota 4-4 (1-4), Michigan 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)
Line: Michigan by 15
MORE COVERAGE
Michigan vs. Minnesota: View from the other side
Detroit News predictions: Michigan vs. Minnesota
Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: UM, MSU too similar for own good
Former foes Peters, Evans share ‘neat’ moment at UM
Niyo: Brandon Peters made wait worthwhile for Michigan
Aubrey Solomon announces his presence on Michigan defense
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs