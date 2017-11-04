Michigan running back Chris Evans runs 60 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Not surprisingly, Michigan redshirt freshman Brandon Peters made his first start at quarterback, but the story Saturday night was the Wolverines’ one-two running back punch of Karan Higdon and Chris Evans.

Peters was not asked to do too much against Minnesota in a game that was delayed an hour because of lightning accompanied by heavy rain. There was an announced crowd of 111,090 at Michigan Stadium.

Higdon and Evans did the heavy lifting, combining for 391 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-10 victory over Minnesota. It was the first time the teams had played since 2015 and the Wolverines retained the Little Brown Jug.

Higdon rushed for 200 yards, his second time this season, on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns, while Evans had 191 yards on 13 carries and scored twice. Michigan finished with 427 yards of offense, including 371 rushing behind the offensive line’s best performance of the season.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 33, Minnesota 10

In his debut as the starting quarterback, Peters was 8-of-13 for 56 yards and a touchdown. He did take three sacks.

Minnesota was held to 164 total yards — and only 36 in the second half. The Gophers had 90 yards rushing.

The Wolverines took a 33-7 lead by the end of the third quarter when Higdon scored his second touchdown, a 5-yarder. Michigan’s defense set up the scoring drive when Khaleke Hudson, clearly the defensive player of the game with 13 tackles, including 6 1/2 for loss, forced Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft to fumble. Chase Winovich recovered.

With 1:35 left in the third quarter, Evans scored on a 67-yard run for a 33-7 lead.

Michigan took a 20-7 lead at halftime after accumulating 312 yards, including 266 rushing, behind a tough-blocking offensive line that featured freshman Cesar Ruiz making his first start at right guard.

It was the Higdon-Evans show as both rushed for more than 100 yards. Higdon had nine carries for 163 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left in the first quarter. Evans, who had 111 yards on six carries, scored on a 60-yard run with seven minutes left in the half.

For the first time since 1975, Michigan had two running backs with 100 yards or more rushing.

The Wolverines got on the board first when Peters hit tight end Sean McKeon for a 20-yard pass.

Michigan lost out on four points from the kicking game as Quinn Nordin missed an extra point for the second time in three games and missed a 49-yard field goal slightly wide right just before halftime.

