UM vs. Minnesota
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs 60 yards for
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs 60 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter during a game between the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 4, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs for extra yardage
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs for extra yardage in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon runs for a touchdown
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon runs for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive lineman Patrick Kugler lifts teammate
Michigan offensive lineman Patrick Kugler lifts teammate tight end Sean McKeon into the air after McKeon scored a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck leaps celebrates with
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck leaps celebrates with offensive lineman Sean Fitzgerald after Minnesota scored a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after Michigan
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after Michigan scored a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates running
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates running back Karan Higdon after Higdon scored a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson tackles Minnesota
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson tackles Minnesota running back Kobe McCrary in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson almost blocks
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson almost blocks a punt by Minnesota punter Ryan Santoso in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is sacked by Minnesota
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is sacked by Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball away
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball away from Minnesota defensive back Adekunle Ayinde in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans pushes away Minnesota
Michigan running back Chris Evans pushes away Minnesota defensive back Jacob Huff during a touchdown run in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, is congratulated
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, is congratulated by teammate tight end Zach Gentry after Evans ran for a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, right, congratulates
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, right, congratulates teammate Chris Evans after Evans scored a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Benjamin St-Juste tackles Minnesota
Michigan defensive back Benjamin St-Juste tackles Minnesota running back Kobe McCrary in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans look for shelter after a lightning strike forced
Fans look for shelter after a lightning strike forced the evacuation of Michigan Stadium before the start of a game between the University of Minnesota at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 4, 2017.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fans wait in the lobby of Crisler Arena after a lightning
Fans wait in the lobby of Crisler Arena after a lightning strike forced the evacuation of Michigan Stadium.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Rain falls hard on the field before the start of the
Rain falls hard on the field before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans stretches during
Michigan running back Chris Evans stretches during warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford makes a catch
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford makes a catch during warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on quarterback Brandon Peters during warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — Not surprisingly, Michigan redshirt freshman Brandon Peters made his first start at quarterback, but the story Saturday night was the Wolverines’ one-two running back punch of Karan Higdon and Chris Evans.

    Peters was not asked to do too much against Minnesota in a game that was delayed an hour because of lightning accompanied by heavy rain. There was an announced crowd of 111,090 at Michigan Stadium.

    Higdon and Evans did the heavy lifting, combining for 391 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-10 victory over Minnesota. It was the first time the teams had played since 2015 and the Wolverines retained the Little Brown Jug.

    Higdon rushed for 200 yards, his second time this season, on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns, while Evans had 191 yards on 13 carries and scored twice. Michigan finished with 427 yards of offense, including 371 rushing behind the offensive line’s best performance of the season.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan 33, Minnesota 10

    In his debut as the starting quarterback, Peters was 8-of-13 for 56 yards and a touchdown. He did take three sacks.

    Minnesota was held to 164 total yards — and only 36 in the second half. The Gophers had 90 yards rushing.

    The Wolverines took a 33-7 lead by the end of the third quarter when Higdon scored his second touchdown, a 5-yarder. Michigan’s defense set up the scoring drive when Khaleke Hudson, clearly the defensive player of the game with 13 tackles, including 6 1/2 for loss, forced Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft to fumble. Chase Winovich recovered.

    With 1:35 left in the third quarter, Evans scored on a 67-yard run for a 33-7 lead.

    Michigan took a 20-7 lead at halftime after accumulating 312 yards, including 266 rushing, behind a tough-blocking offensive line that featured freshman Cesar Ruiz making his first start at right guard.

    It was the Higdon-Evans show as both rushed for more than 100 yards. Higdon had nine carries for 163 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left in the first quarter. Evans, who had 111 yards on six carries, scored on a 60-yard run with seven minutes left in the half.

    For the first time since 1975, Michigan had two running backs with 100 yards or more rushing.

    The Wolverines got on the board first when Peters hit tight end Sean McKeon for a 20-yard pass.

    Michigan lost out on four points from the kicking game as Quinn Nordin missed an extra point for the second time in three games and missed a 49-yard field goal slightly wide right just before halftime.

    angelique.chengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

