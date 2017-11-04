Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on quarterback Brandon Peters during warm-ups. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters will make his first start Saturday night against Minnesota.

“Brandon will start the ballgame,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed during the Michigan radio pregame show.

Peters entered the game last week against Rutgers with 7:01 left in the first half and led the Wolverines on four touchdown drives, including his first three series. He replaces John O’Korn, who had started four games after taking over for Wilton Speight. Speight was injured in the game at Purdue on Sept. 23.

Receiver Kekoa Crawford, who missed the Rutgers game, went through warm-ups, as did running back Kareem Walker, who left the Rutgers game early with an undisclosed injury. Right guard Michael Onwenu and running back Ty Isaac, who left the Rutgers game with injuries, as well as with receiver Grant Perry and tight end Tyrone Wheatley, did not go through warm-ups.

Freshman Cesar Ruiz was working at right guard with the first-team offensive line.

