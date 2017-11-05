Michigan 33, Minnesota 10
The Michigan Wolverines celebrate with the Little Brown
The Michigan Wolverines celebrate with the Little Brown Jug after defeating Minnesota 33-10 at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 4, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs 60 yards for
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs 60 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter during a game between the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 4, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs for extra yardage
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs for extra yardage in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon runs for a touchdown
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon runs for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive lineman Patrick Kugler lifts teammate
Michigan offensive lineman Patrick Kugler lifts teammate tight end Sean McKeon into the air after McKeon scored a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck leaps celebrates with
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck leaps celebrates with offensive lineman Sean Fitzgerald after Minnesota scored a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball for
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after Michigan
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after Michigan scored a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates running
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates running back Karan Higdon after Higdon scored a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson tackles Minnesota
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson tackles Minnesota running back Kobe McCrary in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson almost blocks
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson almost blocks a punt by Minnesota punter Ryan Santoso in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is sacked by Minnesota
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is sacked by Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball away
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball away from Minnesota defensive back Adekunle Ayinde in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans pushes away Minnesota
Michigan running back Chris Evans pushes away Minnesota defensive back Jacob Huff during a touchdown run in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans pushes away Minnesota
Michigan running back Chris Evans pushes away Minnesota defensive back Jacob Huff during a touchdown run in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, is congratulated
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, is congratulated by teammate tight end Zach Gentry after Evans ran for a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, right, congratulates
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, right, congratulates teammate Chris Evans after Evans scored a touchdown in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Benjamin St-Juste tackles Minnesota
Michigan defensive back Benjamin St-Juste tackles Minnesota running back Kobe McCrary in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans look for shelter after a lightning strike forced
Fans look for shelter after a lightning strike forced the evacuation of Michigan Stadium before the start of a game between the University of Minnesota at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 4, 2017.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fans wait in the lobby of Crisler Arena after a lightning
Fans wait in the lobby of Crisler Arena after a lightning strike forced the evacuation of Michigan Stadium.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Rain falls hard on the field before the start of the
Rain falls hard on the field before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans stretches during
Michigan running back Chris Evans stretches during warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford makes a catch
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford makes a catch during warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh keeps an eye on quarterback Brandon Peters during warm-ups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters looks to hand off
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters looks to hand off the ball to wide receiver Eddie McDoom in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters was momentarily
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters was momentarily dazed after being sacked in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson forces Minnesota
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson forces Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft to fumble the ball in the third quarter. Michigan recovered the fumble.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson forces Minnesota
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson forces Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft to fumble the ball in the third quarter. Michigan recovered the fumble.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich is all smiles
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich is all smiles after recovering a fumble in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Noah Furbush tackles Minnesota
Michigan linebacker Noah Furbush tackles Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson tackles Minnesota
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Michigan defense celebrates tackling Minnesota
The Michigan defense celebrates tackling Minnesota running back Rodney Smith for a loss in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush jumps onto the back
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush jumps onto the back of defensive back Khaleke Hudson after Hudson made a tackle for a loss in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs over Minnesota
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs over Minnesota defensive back Duke McGhee during a 67-yard run for a touchdown in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with the officials
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with the officials after the two teams had a scuffle in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus walks off the
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus walks off the field after being ejected from the game because of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Maurice Ways tries to evade
Michigan wide receiver Maurice Ways tries to evade Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault during a run in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans tries to evade Minnesota
Michigan running back Chris Evans tries to evade Minnesota defensive back Jacob Huff during a run in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters hands the ball
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters hands the ball off to running back Chris Evans in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans tries to evade Minnesota
Michigan running back Chris Evans tries to evade Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck watches the game in
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck watches the game in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Alex Malzone hands the ball off
Michigan quarterback Alex Malzone hands the ball off near the end of the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and Minnesota
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck shake hands after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich lets the
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich lets the fans celebrate with the Little Brown Jug after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst celebrate with the Little Brown Jug after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall, right,
Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall, right, celebrates with the fans and the Little Brown Jug after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — Michigan safety Josh Metellus was ejected along with Minnesota offensive lineman Donnell Greene, who was the aggressor in a fight late in the third quarter, but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he never received a reasonable explanation why his player was kicked out of Saturday’s victory over Minnesota.

    Tyree Kinnel pushed Greene after a play, and Greene clocked him in the face with his right fist. Kinnel immediately backed away and looked toward the referee. That’s when Metellus moved toward Greene and they appeared to be face to face when Greene pushed him.

    “There was a little pushing going on,” Kinnel said. “I was pushing him off one of my players, but it was definitely in between the whistle and that reaction wasn’t so deserving. I don’t think that reaction from 73 (Greene) was very deserving, but it happened and my teammates came in and got my back. The ref wanted to control the game so he felt like they should call it both teams and they ended up getting Josh Metellus. It’s an unfortunate situation. Hopefully we can learn from it, but I definitely think it was on them.”

    Harbaugh did not look pleased with how the ref explained Metellus’ ejection. Metellus will have to sit out the first half of next week’s game at Maryland.

    “Didn’t have a lot of logic to it,” Harbaugh said. “It didn’t seem like (Metellus) threw a punch. (The ref) said because there was a scrum that they weren’t going to lose control of the game and made offsetting penalties. That was about the gist of it. My counter argument to that was a guy threw a punch, our guy stood in front of a guy. Maybe he shouldn’t have walked back in there. Told him that, ‘Josh, you shouldn’t be walking in there like that.’ ”

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck was disappointed in Greene’s reaction.

    “That’s not our culture,” Fleck told reporters. “That’s unacceptable 100 percent. He gets ejected. A hundred percent unacceptable. That’s not what we’re about whatsoever. He’ll have to pay the price for that.”

    Senior linebacker and co-captain Mike McCray assumed Greene was frustrated with the game. In the third quarter, the Gophers had minus-33 yards of offense.

    “In my opinion, Josh didn’t deserve to get kicked out because he didn’t throw any punches or anything,” McCray said. “(Greene) was probably angry they were losing. We did a good job of keeping our composure. We’ll be all right.”

    angelique.chengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

