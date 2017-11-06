Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Angelique Chengelis and John Niyo discuss Michigan's win over Minnesota. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters looks for an open man in the fourth quarter against Minnesota. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters will start on Saturday at Maryland, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Monday at his weekly news conference.

Harbaugh liked how Peters handled practice last week and his first start against Minnesota last Saturday.

“We feel like onward,” Harbaugh said.

Wilton Speight, recovering from three fractured vertebrae suffered on Sept. 23 at Purdue, has surprised doctors with his accelerated improvement, Harbaugh said. Speight, the starter last season and at the beginning of this year, could be back before the end of this season.

Speight has been cleared for throwing and some exercises, Harbaugh said, but not cleared for contact.

More: Offensive linemen take a bow as Michigan runs wild