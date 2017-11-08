Tommy Tremble (Photo: Student Sports)

Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan tight end Tommy Tremble continues to be a target of Michigan’s as the Wolverines head toward the home stretch in the class of 2018.

Tremble is down to four schools: Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame and UCLA. Of those schools, Michigan is the most recent to offer. The Wolverines extended an offer in early October and have quickly moved into the top group.

The Wolverine staff remains in constant communication with Tremble. In fact, he recently spoke to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“I really loved talking to him," Tremble told Scout’s Michael Clark. "They're a top-notch football program. And the education really got my attention.”

Tremble is a Georgia legacy recruit as his father, Greg Tremble, played for the Bulldogs. He has already taken an official visit to Notre Dame, as well, but the Wolverines get their turn at-bat when Tremble visits the weekend of Nov. 25 when Michigan hosts rival Ohio State.

Michigan has two tight ends committed, Luke Schoonmaker and Mustapha Muhammad, and there has been some talk of using Ryan Hayes as a big tight end, although he is likely to grow into an offensive tackle. Still, the Wolverines continue to pursue Tremble and he continues to be interested in the Wolverines.

An outstanding athlete with a 36-inch vertical jump, Tremble has been recorded as fast as 4.63 in the 40-yard dash. That package of athleticism and pass-catching ability makes him a fit in any offense. He was injured early in the fall and has missed the rest of his senior season, but that has not slowed down his recruitment.

“I believe Michigan's current plan at tight end is to take three provided they aren't reaching too far down the line,” said Steve Lorenz, the publisher and editor of Wolverine247. “They love the duo they have committed in Mustapha Muhammad and Luke Schoonmaker right now, but adding Tremble would give them the icing on the cake as far as a potentially dominant and versatile trio. Tremble is a particularly good fit for Michigan because of his desire to play at a strong academic institution and because he's more capable than most tight ends in the class of being an effective blocker and receiver."

Many recruiting experts have Notre Dame pegged as the team to beat, but Michigan’s upcoming visit along with his interest in their academics gives the Wolverines a chance to add him to an already talented tight end class.

“Certainly they are an incredible academic institution, ranked No. 4 according to US News,” Tremble said. “Their strong academic reputation combined with an impressive athletic program and arguably one of the top college coaches makes them a great school for any potential student-athlete.”

Michigan in top five for blue-chip DL

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco defensive lineman Tyler Friday has announced a top five of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Miami (Fla.) and UCLA.

Friday, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior, is ranked as the No. 64 overall prospect in the country by the 247Sports Composite.

Friday has not set up any official visits at this time, and will not until his team is finished with the state playoffs.

Currently, the 247Sports Crystal Ball, which features predictions from recruiting experts, has Michigan leading with 67-percent of the predictions.

Wolverines offer sophomore OT

247Sports has already ranked Franklin (Tenn.) offensive tackle Jake Wray among the top 100 prospects in the country in the class of 2020. The Michigan Wolverines staff appears to agree with the stance that Wray is a top prospect as they offered him a scholarship this week.

Wray already stands 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, and has played two seasons of varsity. He had offers from national powers before his freshman season was over.

Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame and Georgia are among his other offers.

Wray visited Michigan last weekend when the Wolverines defeated Minnesota.

