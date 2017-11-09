John Beilein is putting together a highly touted recruiting class for 2108. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to Detroit News)

Four down, one to go.

Michigan moved a step closer to locking down its highly touted 2018 recruiting class when it received a signed letter of intent from four-star forward Ignas Brazdeikis (Orangeville Prep, Ontario).

Brazdeikis (6-foot-8, 220), the Wolverines’ top-rated commit, provided a late-night surprise with a change of plans. He was originally going to sign his letter on Thursday, but made it official during a ceremony prior to scoring 23 points in his team’s 96-60 win over Bill Crothers Secondary School on Wednesday night.

He’s arguably the most important piece of the five-member class. Brazdeikis’ body is college ready and he fits the mold as a prototypical wing in Beilein’s offense who can play the three and four. He’ll compete for playing time right away and can make an instant impact in 2018-19 due to his ability to score on all three levels.

Brazdeikis joins three-star point guard David DeJulius (Detroit East English), four-star forward/center Colin Castleton (Father Lopez Catholic, Fla.) and three-star wing Adrien Nunez (St. Thomas More, Conn.) as the Michigan commits who all signed on the first day of the early signing period, which ends Nov. 15.

All that’s left for the Wolverines is four-star forward Brandon Johns (East Lansing), who committed in June and is expected to sign his letter on Friday.

Brazdeikis is ranked the No. 42 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports, followed by Johns (No. 69), Castleton (No. 114), DeJulius (No. 154) and Nunez (No. 279).

As of Thursday morning, Michigan’s 2018 class is No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 6 nationally, trailing only North Carolina, Kansas, LSU, Southern Cal and Maryland in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/jamesbhawkins