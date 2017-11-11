Chris Evans (Photo: Bobby Goddin, AP)

Michigan takes aim at its third straight win on Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. game at Maryland. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

Halftime, 28-0 Michigan over Maryland

After a short run, Johnson was tackled for no gain, ending the first half. 28-0 Michigan.

Nordin misses field goal, 28-0 Michigan

On third and three, after two Higdon runs, Peters threw it away. Nordin pushed the 31-yarder wide. Still 28-0 Michigan.

Long gets interception, reverses field position

Maryland started on its 21. Brand was sacked at Maryland's 14. On second down, Johnson ran for a few yards, then Brand completed a pass to the left, but a yard short of the line to gain. Maryland went for it on fourth down and barely got it. From Maryland's 31, Brand threw incomplete. On second and ten, Harrison had a big run, juking his way inside Michigan's 40. Harrison then picked up three yards. On second and seven from Michigan's 31, Moore threw to Brand on a reverse to get the first down. From Michigan's nine, Johnson was tackled for a one-yard loss. On second and goal, Brand's pass was well wide of the intended receiver and fell incomplete. Brand threw an interception to David Long in the end zone and Long was finally tackled on the Maryland 20.

McKeon scores, 28-0 Michigan

Higdon broke several tackles to get down to Maryland's three. Peters hit McKeon on a bootleg for the score.

Michigan blocks punt, up 21-0

Maryland started on its 21. Brand handed it off to Harrison, who got four yards. Johnson ran for a few yards, setting up third and two. Harrison gained four yards on an option to pick up the first down. Brand's pass was overthrown. On second and ten from Maryland's 32, Brand almost threw an interception, but it went through Bush's hands to fall incomplete. After a delay of game, on third and 15, it appeared Brand found Jacobs down the right sideline in Michigan territory for a first down, but it was called an incompletion on review. Maryland punt was blocked by Metellus, and Michigan has it deep inside Maryland territory.

Michigan’s Josh Metellus blocks the punt! Michigan ball! #GoBluepic.twitter.com/dxGrDnXpW0 — Michigan Sports News (@SportsGuyMI) November 11, 2017

Gentry scores, 21-0 Michigan

Peters found a wide-open Gentry down the seam for the score, 21-0 Michigan.

Brandon Peters throws a 33-yard TD pass to Zach Gentry. Michigan leads 21-0 with 11:21 left in the 2nd. — InsideTheLockerRoom (@ITLR_DMV) November 11, 2017

Fake punt fails for Maryland

Maryland started on its 27. Brand handed off to Harrison, who got three yards. Bush batted a pass down, setting up third and seven. Brand barely got a pass off that fell incomplete. before taking a hard hit from Michigan's Uche. Maryland attempted a fake punt, but it didn't gain the first down. Michigan's ball in Maryland territory, up 14-0.

Evans scores, 14-0 Michigan

Peters scrambled to his right and found Higdon, who ran into Maryland territory. A roughing the passer penalty put the ball on Maryland's 16. Evans ran for five yards then another five to set up first and goal from Maryland's six. Evans gained five more yards. From Maryland's one, Evan went over the pile for the score. 14-0 Michigan.

Chris Evans punches it in from the 1 yard line for a Michigan TOUCHDOWN! #GoBluepic.twitter.com/YPGZ1FRFkx — Michigan Sports News (@SportsGuyMI) November 11, 2017

Michigan gets the ball back

From Maryland's 32, on third and 24, Metellus knocked a pass away, and Maryland punted to Michigan's 34.

End first quarter, 7-0 Michigan

Johnson ran for three yards, giving him 3000 career all-purpose yards. Brand's pass was complete to Moore for the first down. From Mayland's 30, Brand couldn't catch the ball on a quarterback throwback. On second and 10, Jacobs made a leaping grab for 16 yards. From Maryland's 46, Brand overthrew Johnson. On second and ten, A screen to Harrison lost 14 yards to end the first quarter.

The biggest drama of this afternoon’s game: Which of the five Michigan defenders will get credit for the TFL on that -14-yard pass. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 11, 2017

Michigan goes three and out

Higdon ran for five yards, and Maryland's Bryce Brand was injured on the play. Higdon then ran for three yards. On third and two, Peters overthrew Wheatley, and Michigan punted to Maryland's 20.

Maryland goes three and out again

Maryland started with the ball on its 35. After a Maryland hold, Winovich made a tackle for loss on a jet sweep. On second and 22 from Maryland's 23, Brand's screen to Johnson went for a six yards. On third and 16, Brand handed it off to Johnson for a short gain. Maryland punted to Michigan's 30.

Michigan drives for touchdown, up 7-0

Higdon ran for three yards then caught a screen for a first down near midfield. Evans found a seam for nine yards to Maryland's 42. On second and one, Evans ran 13 yards for a first down to Maryland's 29. Peters rolled to his right, but his pass was broken up by Maryland's Jackson. On second and 10, Higdon ran for three yards to Maryland's 26. Peters's pass found Gentry, who was pushed out near Maryland's five for the first down. On first and goal, Higdon ran for two yards to Maryland's three. Poggi punched it in on the next play for the touchdown. 7-0 Michigan.

evanpetzold: TD Big Ten Network College Football: Michigan at Maryland https://t.co/aK1VM9eq3lpic.twitter.com/cM2yTBBFOY — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) November 11, 2017

Big throw by Brandon Peters on third down. 1st & goal, Michigan. — Wolverine Sounds (@WolverineSounds) November 11, 2017

Maryland goes three and out

Johnson took a pitch for a five-yard gain, then Brand overthrew his receiver for an incompletion. On third and five, Brand was under pressure and threw incomplete. Maryland punted to Michigan's 33. Still 0-0.

Michigan punts on first possession, 0-0

Michigan got the ball to start the game at its 12. Higdon ran for four yards, then Peters threw to Gentry for a nine-yard gain. Higdon ran for six yards to Michigan's 36. On second and four, Evans ran for a short gain. On third and two, Evans ran for three yards to get the first down. Peters's throw to Peoples-Jones fell incomplete. Walker ran for two yards, setting up third and eight. Peters's pass was knocked away, and Michigan punted to Maryland's 23. Still 0-0.

MICHIGAN VS. MARYLAND

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.

TV / radio: BTN / WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 7-2 (4-2 Big Ten), Maryland 4-5 (2-4)

Line: Michigan by 17

