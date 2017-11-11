CLOSE

UM head coach Jim Harbaugh talks about kicker Quinn Nordin's struggles, including a missed field goal against Maryland. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

College Park, Md. — Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin missed a 31-yard field goal wide right late in the first half against Maryland, and he and coach Jim Harbaugh were caught on television having what appeared to be a brief but heated discussion on the sideline.

Nordin, a redshirt freshman, has missed field goals in each of the last three games after making 10 straight.

Harbaugh was asked to elaborate on the discussion, and he smiled broadly before answering.

“Start making ’em. Make ’em,” Harbaugh said he told Nordin. “I think anger is a powerful motivator. I’ve got an article in the Wall Street Journal (on that). They’ve actually done a study.”

Each of Nordin’s last three missed attempts have gone wide right. Earlier in the week, Harbaugh said he thought Nordin had been rushing his kicks.

“I didn’t see exactly what happened on this one,” Harbaugh said. “Something flashed, it might have been a protection, somebody might have flashed to him. Get that squared away.”

Michigan 35, Maryland 10
 Fullscreen

Michigan running back Chris Evans, center, scores a
Michigan running back Chris Evans, center, scores a touchdown in the second half as the Wolverines defeated Maryland 35-10 in College Park, Md., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Evans led the Wolverines with 80 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Maryland head coach DJ Durkin, left, protests an official's
Maryland head coach DJ Durkin, left, protests an official's call in the second half. Durkin is now 0-2 against Michigan since he was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans, right, rushes past
Michigan running back Chris Evans, right, rushes past Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22), defensive lineman Cavon Walker (5) and defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (4) in the second half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks for
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Maryland defensive lineman Cavon Walker in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi (19) falls into the end
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi (19) falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi, second from right, celebrates
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi, second from right, celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Maryland quarterback Ryan Brand throws to a receiver
Maryland quarterback Ryan Brand throws to a receiver in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry, right, runs by Maryland
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry, right, runs by Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. on his way to the end zone with a touchdown reception in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III, left, spins
Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III, left, spins past Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus as he rushes the ball in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, right, blocks
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, right, blocks a punt by Maryland punter Wade Lees in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche hits Maryland quarterback
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche hits Maryland quarterback Ryan Brand as Brand throws an incomplete pass.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon, left, rushes past
Michigan running back Karan Higdon, left, rushes past Maryland defensive back RaVon Davis (21) and Michigan wide receiver Nate Schoenle in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back David Long intercepts a pass
Michigan defensive back David Long intercepts a pass attempt in the end zone in front of Maryland wide receiver Taivon Jacobs in the first half. He returned it 80 yards.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, speaks with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, speaks with officials in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen

    Nordin was seen responding to his coach on the sideline, and Harbaugh was asked how he responds to a player in that situation.

    “He’s missed a few now in a row and he’s got to make them,” Harbaugh said. “I said to him ‘I’m giving you one more shot. You’ve got to make the next one.’ And he said, ‘I got this. I will make the next one.’

    “You call that a heated exchange, then so be it, but it wasn’t. ‘I’m going to stick with you, but you’ve got one more chance.’ He said, ‘I will make it coach, I will make it.’ Hardly a heated exchange. I know you love your heated exchanges.”

    Nordin did not get another chance to attempt a field goal. He was 5-for-5 on extra points.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chebngelis

