CLOSE

UM's Henry Poggi talks about scoring a touchdown against Maryland. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

College Park, Md. — Fullback Henry Poggi, playing his final collegiate game near his hometown of Baltimore, scored his first career touchdown on a 2-yard run for the Wolverines’ first points against Maryland.

Poggi also was a game captain on Saturday.

“I love Henry Poggi. He’s been phenomenal for us,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It was great he got a touchdown. He was excited about it from the moment we put it in the game plan and the surge was outstanding on that play. Our guys up front really surged off the ball and were excited for him as well.”

Poggi credited the offensive line for his score.

“The O-line got such great push up there, I just kinda flopped into the end zone,” Poggi said. “It was great. Happy to get that.”

More: Tale of two halves: Michigan prevails in uneven effort

2017 MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Injury update

There were several injury issues that surfaced in the Maryland game. Cornerback Lavert Hill was diagnosed with a concussion, Harbaugh said.

Leading rusher Karan Higdon walked to the locker room before halftime after suffering an undisclosed injury and did not return for the second half.

“We’ll see,” Harbaugh said. “Didn’t want to play him in the second half. Got a little something he’s got to work through.”

Defensive end Rashan Gary suffered an undisclosed injury late in the game, but Harbaugh offered nothing more than a “we’ll see.” Teammate Maurice Hurst, however, said Gary will be fine.

Michigan 35, Maryland 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan running back Chris Evans, center, scores a
Michigan running back Chris Evans, center, scores a touchdown in the second half as the Wolverines defeated Maryland 35-10 in College Park, Md., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Evans led the Wolverines with 80 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Maryland head coach DJ Durkin, left, protests an official's
Maryland head coach DJ Durkin, left, protests an official's call in the second half. Durkin is now 0-2 against Michigan since he was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans, right, rushes past
Michigan running back Chris Evans, right, rushes past Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22), defensive lineman Cavon Walker (5) and defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (4) in the second half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks for
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Maryland defensive lineman Cavon Walker in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi (19) falls into the end
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi (19) falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi, second from right, celebrates
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi, second from right, celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Maryland quarterback Ryan Brand throws to a receiver
Maryland quarterback Ryan Brand throws to a receiver in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry, right, runs by Maryland
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry, right, runs by Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. on his way to the end zone with a touchdown reception in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III, left, spins
Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III, left, spins past Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus as he rushes the ball in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, right, blocks
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, right, blocks a punt by Maryland punter Wade Lees in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche hits Maryland quarterback
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche hits Maryland quarterback Ryan Brand as Brand throws an incomplete pass.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon, left, rushes past
Michigan running back Karan Higdon, left, rushes past Maryland defensive back RaVon Davis (21) and Michigan wide receiver Nate Schoenle in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back David Long intercepts a pass
Michigan defensive back David Long intercepts a pass attempt in the end zone in front of Maryland wide receiver Taivon Jacobs in the first half. He returned it 80 yards.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, speaks with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, speaks with officials in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Harbaugh pep talk

    John Harbaugh, coach of the Baltimore Ravens and Jim Harbaugh’s older brother, spoke to the Wolverines Friday night at the team hotel. Harbaugh could not attend the game because his daughter had a lacrosse tournament.

    “He was great with the team. The team loved him,” Harbaugh said. “Great to see him.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE