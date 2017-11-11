CLOSE UM's Henry Poggi talks about scoring a touchdown against Maryland. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan fullback Henry Poggi, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first half Saturday in College Park, Md. (Photo: Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

College Park, Md. — Fullback Henry Poggi, playing his final collegiate game near his hometown of Baltimore, scored his first career touchdown on a 2-yard run for the Wolverines’ first points against Maryland.

Poggi also was a game captain on Saturday.

“I love Henry Poggi. He’s been phenomenal for us,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It was great he got a touchdown. He was excited about it from the moment we put it in the game plan and the surge was outstanding on that play. Our guys up front really surged off the ball and were excited for him as well.”

Poggi credited the offensive line for his score.

“The O-line got such great push up there, I just kinda flopped into the end zone,” Poggi said. “It was great. Happy to get that.”

Injury update

There were several injury issues that surfaced in the Maryland game. Cornerback Lavert Hill was diagnosed with a concussion, Harbaugh said.

Leading rusher Karan Higdon walked to the locker room before halftime after suffering an undisclosed injury and did not return for the second half.

“We’ll see,” Harbaugh said. “Didn’t want to play him in the second half. Got a little something he’s got to work through.”

Defensive end Rashan Gary suffered an undisclosed injury late in the game, but Harbaugh offered nothing more than a “we’ll see.” Teammate Maurice Hurst, however, said Gary will be fine.

Harbaugh pep talk

John Harbaugh, coach of the Baltimore Ravens and Jim Harbaugh’s older brother, spoke to the Wolverines Friday night at the team hotel. Harbaugh could not attend the game because his daughter had a lacrosse tournament.

“He was great with the team. The team loved him,” Harbaugh said. “Great to see him.”

