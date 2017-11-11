North Florida guard Ivan Gandia-Rosa (21) defends a shot attempt from Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the first half Saturday night at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Tony Ding / Associated Press)

Ann Arbor — It was supposed to be a celebratory night for Michigan.

The Wolverines received their Big Ten Tournament title rings and raised the championship banner to the rafters prior to Saturday’s regular-season opener.

But North Florida nearly crashed the party.

Michigan needed to use a second-half surge to overcome a lethargic first half and knock off North Florida, 86-66, at Crisler Center in the first meeting between the teams.

Duncan Robinson finished with 21 points, Charles Matthews scored 20 and Moritz Wagner recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolverines (1-0).

After North Florida (0-2) trailed by two at halftime despite 14 turnovers, Michigan opened the second half with a 10-5 run powered by three Wagner baskets for a 42-35 advantage with 15:58 to play and appeared to be on the cusp on breaking it open.

But just like the first half, Michigan’s offense went stagnant and North Florida took advantage with 7-0 flurry to jump back on top, 47-46, with 12:49 remaining.

After Robinson snapped a nearly four-minute drought with a 3-pointer to put Michigan back on top, North Florida continued to hang around and used an Osborn Blount jumper to pull within 52-51 at the 9:36 mark.

That’s as close as it would get the rest of the way the Wolverines rattled off a 21-2 game-sealing run to take a commanding 73-53 lead with 4:29 remaining. Robinson came up huge during the spurt with a 3-pointer, coast-to-coast layup and dunk in transition before Zavier Simpson drilled a 3-pointer and Wagner stamped it with a three-point play.

Another three-point play by Wagner gave Michigan an 81-59 cushion with 2:32 left, coach John Beilein emptied the bench and the Wolverines led by at least 19 points the remainder of the game.

After Michigan jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the early stages, the offense grinded to halt against North Florida’s 2-3 zone as it tried to get too cute. North Florida promptly took advantage and rattled off a 14-2 run to knock Michigan in the mouth and take a 16-9 lead with 11:20 left in the first half.

The Wolverines began to find some semblance of a rhythm on offense and tightened up on defense a few minutes later as they scored nine straight to regain a 20-18 edge at the 6:35 mark. Jon Teske started it with two-handed dunk, Jaaron Simmons knocked down two free throws, Eli Brooks had a steal and layup and Robinson capped it with a three-point play.

But North Florida wouldn’t go away. It scored five straight over the next two minutes to claim a four-point advantage before the Wolverines closed the half on a 10-4 run — highlighted by an eight-point flurry with a Matthews jumper and 3-pointers by Robinson and Ibi Watson — to take a slim 32-30 lead into the break.

North Florida, which finished with 24 turnovers, was playing the second game of a back-to-back after falling to No. 2 Michigan State, 98-66, on Friday night.

