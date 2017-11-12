ESPN’s College GameDay crew will be in Madison next weekend for Michigan’s showdown with unbeaten Wisconsin. (Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

As if Madison isn’t hostile enough.

Michigan hits the road for next Saturday’s showdown with No. 6 Wisconsin and, while the Badgers already have wrapped up the Big Ten West, there’s still plenty at stake.

Michigan (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) will get a shot to saddle Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0) with its first loss, not only in front of a likely raucous crowd at Camp Randall Stadium, but ESPN’s College GameDay crew.

ESPN announced GameDay’s planned visit Saturday night, following Michigan’s 35-10 victory over Maryland, and Wisconsin’s 38-14 victory over Iowa.

You ready, Madison?



You've got an undefeated season on the line, and we're headed your way for Michigan vs. Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Z1ejHeXrsf — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 12, 2017

“You ready Madison,” read a tweet from the GameDay account. “You’ve got an undefeated season on the line, and we’re headed your way for Michigan vs. Wisconsin.”

The GameDay crew includes former Michigan receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard.

Kickoff is noon Saturday. The teams met last season in Ann Arbor, with Michigan winning, 14-7.