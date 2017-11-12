Michigan 35, Maryland 10
Michigan running back Chris Evans, center, scores a
Michigan running back Chris Evans, center, scores a touchdown in the second half as the Wolverines defeated Maryland 35-10 in College Park, Md., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Evans led the Wolverines with 80 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Maryland head coach DJ Durkin, left, protests an official's
Maryland head coach DJ Durkin, left, protests an official's call in the second half. Durkin is now 0-2 against Michigan since he was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2015.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Michigan running back Chris Evans, right, rushes past
Michigan running back Chris Evans, right, rushes past Maryland linebacker Isaiah Davis (22), defensive lineman Cavon Walker (5) and defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (4) in the second half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks for
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Maryland defensive lineman Cavon Walker in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi (19) falls into the end
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi (19) falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi, second from right, celebrates
Michigan fullback Henry Poggi, second from right, celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Maryland quarterback Ryan Brand throws to a receiver
Maryland quarterback Ryan Brand throws to a receiver in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry, right, runs by Maryland
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry, right, runs by Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. on his way to the end zone with a touchdown reception in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III, left, spins
Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III, left, spins past Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus as he rushes the ball in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, right, blocks
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, right, blocks a punt by Maryland punter Wade Lees in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche hits Maryland quarterback
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche hits Maryland quarterback Ryan Brand as Brand throws an incomplete pass.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Michigan running back Karan Higdon, left, rushes past
Michigan running back Karan Higdon, left, rushes past Maryland defensive back RaVon Davis (21) and Michigan wide receiver Nate Schoenle in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Michigan defensive back David Long intercepts a pass
Michigan defensive back David Long intercepts a pass attempt in the end zone in front of Maryland wide receiver Taivon Jacobs in the first half. He returned it 80 yards.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, speaks with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, speaks with officials in the first half.  Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
    Here are five takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News following Michigan’s 33-10 win at Maryland on Saturday.

    Emerging tight ends

    Only one Michigan wide receiver – Eddie McDoom – caught a pass against Maryland, and that went for two yards. So while it's absolutely concerning that Michigan's receivers have not made a big impact, the tight ends have surfaced. Redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters was 9-of-18 for 145 yards and two touchdowns, both to tight ends. Zach Gentry caught a 33-yarder and Sean McKeon scored on a 3-yard pass.

    “All week we knew they liked to play eight in the box,” Peters said after the game. “I think that’s why the tight ends were really having a good game. Playing eight in the box, it opened them up. We saw it all week, so we really schemed around that.”

    Gentry led the receivers with 63 yards on three catches while McKeon had 29 yards on two catches.

    “Sean McKeon, a heck of a football player, Zach Gentry’s blossoming into a heck of a player,” coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game. “And Ian Bunting playing very good football. Ty Wheatley, good to get him in the game. Nick Eubanks was playing good for us the first four games, hopefully he’ll be back before the end of the season. Think we’re doing a very good job at the tight end position, blocking, catching, no penalties, not turning the ball over, the kind of football we like.”

    Kicking issues

    Quinn Nordin kicked off the season by becoming the first Michigan kicker to make two field goals of 50 yards or more in a game when he made a 55-yarder and 50-yarder against Florida. He made 4-of-6 in that game, missing his final two, including 52-yard attempt, but then made 10 straight. Nordin has missed a field-goal attempt in each of the last three games and has missed two extra points in the last four games.

    After missing a 31-yard attempt right – all three misses have been right – just before the end of the first half at Maryland, he and Harbaugh had a brief exchange on the sideline. “He’s missed a few now in a row and he’s got to make them,” Harbaugh said. “I said to him, ‘I’m giving you one more shot. You’ve got to make the next one.’ And he said, ‘I got this. I will make the next one.’ You call that a heated exchange, then so be it, but it wasn’t. ‘I’m going to stick with you, but you’ve got one more chance.’ He said, ‘I will make it coach, I will make it.’ Hardly a heated exchange.”

    Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 12
    Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
    Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 12 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Patrick Semansky, AP
    1. Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0) – The Badgers’ defense was
    1. Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0) – The Badgers’ defense was dominant in a victory over Iowa, allowing just 66 total yards and not allowing the Hawkeyes to convert a single third down in 13 attempts as Iowa managed just five first downs. Wisconsin was impressive on the ground once again, running for 247 yards heading into next week’s matchup with Michigan. Last week: 1.  Morry Gash, AP
    2. Ohio State (8-2, 6-1) – The Buckeyes bounced back
    2. Ohio State (8-2, 6-1) – The Buckeyes bounced back from last week’s blowout loss at Iowa by rolling over Michigan State, running for more than 330 yards as Mike Weber rushed for 162 and two touchdowns and J.K. Dobbins had 124 yards. The Buckeyes are now in control in the Big Ten East with two games to play. Last week: 3.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    3. Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) – The Wildcats finally didn’t
    3. Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) – The Wildcats finally didn’t go overtime but have now won five straight after getting past Purdue. They haven’t been running away from teams, but the Wildcats are winning, and with games against Minnesota and Illinois to close the season, it doesn’t look a loss is coming anytime soon. Last week: 5.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
    4. Michigan State (7-3, 5-2) – The Spartans were coming
    4. Michigan State (7-3, 5-2) – The Spartans were coming off a big win over Penn State, but in a first-place showdown were humbled as Ohio State handed them their worst loss in the Mark Dantonio era. There wasn’t much the Spartans did well, but with games against Maryland and Rutgers to close the season, nine victories look likely. Last week: 2.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    5. Penn State (8-2, 5-2) – The Nittany Lions ended
    5. Penn State (8-2, 5-2) – The Nittany Lions ended a two-game skid by taking care of business against Rutgers. The math says they still have a shot to win the Big Ten East, though they’ll need to get likely wins over Nebraska and Maryland over the last two weeks while hoping Ohio State and Michigan State collapse. Last week: 6.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
    6. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – The Wolverines continued to
    6. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – The Wolverines continued to take advantage of the easiest stretch in their schedule by beating Maryland to win their third straight. How things finish over the next two weeks will say a lot as the Wolverines head to Wisconsin next week in an effort to play spoiler before closing at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7.  Associated Press
    7. Iowa (6-4, 3-4) – After the blowout at home last
    7. Iowa (6-4, 3-4) – After the blowout at home last week over Ohio State, confidence was high the Hawkeyes could go to Madison and pull another upset against Wisconsin. However, the Hawkeyes did nothing on offense, gaining just 61 total yards as they’ve now lost twice in the last four games. Last week: 4.  Morry Gash, AP
    8. Indiana (4-6, 1-6) – The Hoosiers finally got their
    8. Indiana (4-6, 1-6) – The Hoosiers finally got their first Big Ten win and ended a four-game skid in the process as they went on the road to beat Illinois. The Hoosiers will now have their sights set on becoming bowl-eligible with wins in each of the last two, a decent possibility with games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 10.  Associated Press
    9. Purdue (4-6, 2-5) – The Boilermakers made it tough
    9. Purdue (4-6, 2-5) – The Boilermakers made it tough on Northwestern this week but in the end didn’t have enough to avoid losing for the fourth time in the last five games. They’ll have a shot to get back to a bowl game if they can win their last two, but the odds will be long with a trip to Iowa and a home game with Indiana. Last week: 8.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
    10. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) – The Golden Gophers became
    10. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) – The Golden Gophers became the latest team to get the best of Nebraska and in the process won for the second time in the last four weeks. The schedule is tough to close the season with a trip to Northwestern followed by a home game with Wisconsin, but win one and the Gophers are bowl-eligible. Last week: 13.  Hannah Foslien, AP
    11. Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) – The Scarlet Knights were overmatched
    11. Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) – The Scarlet Knights were overmatched on the road against Penn State and have now lost two of three. Getting to bowl eligibility is still possible for second-year coach Chris Ash, but the Scarlet Knights will need to get wins over Indiana and Michigan State to do so. Last week: 9.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
    12. Maryland (4-6, 2-5) – The Terrapins are limping
    12. Maryland (4-6, 2-5) – The Terrapins are limping to the end of the season and have now lost five of six after falling at home to Michigan. Even with the mounting injuries and with losses piling up, two more wins could lead to a bowl game. However, with Michigan State and Penn State up next, it doesn’t look good. Last week: 11.  Patrick Semansky, AP
    13. Nebraska (4-6, 3-4) – Things have to be getting
    13. Nebraska (4-6, 3-4) – Things have to be getting pretty dicey in coach Mike Riley’s office after a one-sided loss at Minnesota. The Cornhuskers have now lost four the last five and aren’t showing any signs of turning things around. With games against Penn State and Iowa to close, they’ll need to win both to reach a bowl game. Last week: 12.  Hannah Foslien, AP
    14. Illinois (2-8, 0-7) – Not much to say about one
    14. Illinois (2-8, 0-7) – Not much to say about one of the worst teams in the FBS as the Fighting Illini have now lost eight straight with a home setback against Indiana. How second-year coach Lovie Smith builds any momentum heading into the offseason is hard to imagine. Last week: 14.  Associated Press
      David Long? Lavert Hill?

      When cornerback David Long returned an interception 80 yards at Maryland, Harbaugh was under the impression, until the post-game news conference, it had been Lavert Hill. That’s the impression Hill, who has two interceptions and seven pass breakups, has made this season.

      “Was it David? The long one? Intercepted? I thought it was Lavert the whole time,” Harbaugh said. “Kept them out of the end zone. Made of a heck of a play. Saw the ball come out of the quarterback’s hands, picked up some blocks and returned it darn near all the way. It was a heck of a play by Rashan Gary on that play.”

      Long had four tackles in the game. Hill had a concussion in the game and left the field.

      Shoring up the ‘D’

      Maryland outgained Michigan 228-93 in the second half and avoided the shutout, scoring 10 points. Senior defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said there is no reason for anyone to panic about the defensive showing in the second half, but the reality is, the Wolverines can’t have that kind of lapse at Wisconsin, because they may not be able to recover. Of course, a 28-0 halftime lead gave Michigan room to breathe, and the Wolverines’ defense came up with some critical stops, but it appeared they lost interest or focus.

      “I think they did a great job of using their playmakers and getting them out in space,” Hurst said. “They did a good job of sort of stretching our defense and we were out of our gaps. I feel we hurt ourselves more than they hurt us, but I think it’s stuff we can all correct.”

      Hurst said the defense is making fewer mental mistakes but knows there is plenty of room for improvement.

      “All those big plays are just from someone getting out of gaps or not doing what they’re supposed to,” Hurst said. “We may have lost a little bit of focus but I thought we finished out well toward the end of the game.”

      Bringing along the QB

      Redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters hasn’t been asked to take on too much in his two starts – nearly three if you consider how much he played against Rutgers – and that’s by design. He said he is feeling more comfortable but knows he missed throws at Maryland he should have made. On the missed throw to Donovan Peoples-Jones, Peters said he needed “to put some more air on it.” So he’s clearly learning on the fly since game action is vastly different than practice. He has been asked to manage the offense, and he has done that.

      No, he didn’t throw much in the win against Minnesota, but he added more to his repertoire at Maryland. Time will tell if he is seasoned enough to lead Michigan to a win at Wisconsin’s always-rowdy Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, but it is important to note he has not had a turnover. Before he took over against Rutgers, Michigan had nine fumbles and five interceptions. He also has taken some big hits the last two games and bounced back. Showing that kind of toughness always is meaningful to teammates and coaches.

      “We have a lot of momentum right now, we’re building a lot of confidence,” Peters said. “We’re really clicking on offense. We had a little slowdown in the second half (at Maryland), but right now I think we have a good confidence builder in these last three games. Keep it rolling.”

