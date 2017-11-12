CLOSE Michigan coach talks about his team's performance in Saturday's 86-66 win in the regular-season opener. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Michigan head coach John Beilein was “glad” his young team faced a little adversity on Saturday night. (Photo: Tony Ding / Associated Press)

Ann Arbor — When Michigan coach John Beilein looked at the nonconference schedule, he knew his team was going to face adversity.

He just might’ve not expected it to come in the regular-season opener against North Florida.

The Wolverines faced a stiff test from North Florida over the first 30 minutes and struggled to create any separation until they used a 21-2 second-half run to pull away for an 86-66 victory Saturday night at Crisler Center.

Michigan (1-0) twice faced seven-point deficits and trailed for a total of roughly 12 minutes. But in a game where three freshmen and four sophomores saw action for the Wolverines, Beilein was pleased with how his young team responded and handled the early scare.

“I’m glad but I hated it when it was happening,” Beilein said. “I’m glad that first half wasn’t a 25-point first half. I’m glad now that it was tied with 10 to go. It could’ve went either way, and we made just enough plays. Zavier (Simpson) really sparked our defense, had the nine assists, so it’s good to go through a little bit of that while we continue to teach, and then empower them of how you win at this level.”

Several of the underclassmen got that taste and provided meaningful contributions when the game was still a back-and-forth affair, particularly in the second half.

With Michigan leading 46-42 with 13:48 to play, freshman guard Eli Brooks checked in and ran the offense. By the time he checked out at the 7:54 mark, he helped the Wolverines extend their lead to 57-51 before the starters took over and put the game on ice with the overwhelming run.

Also during that same stretch with Brooks on the court, sophomore center Austin Davis scored on an offensive putback and split a pair of free throws in a two-minute stint and sophomore wing Ibi Watson knocked down a jumper for two of his five points.

In all, the three freshmen — guard Jordan Poole, forward Isaiah Livers and Brooks — combined for seven points, three steals and two assists and the four sophomores —center Jon Teske, Watson, Simpson and Davis – combined for 13 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

“I think we should give kudos to our young guys because we kept fighting,” said junior Charles Matthews, who finished with 20 points with 9-for-19 shooting. “We went through all that adversity in the first half and a lot of teams we would’ve just held their head. Our guys continued to play with grit, continued to play with passion and we continued to stay together. Without unity you continue to fall.”

And while the resolve the team showed was a good early sign, senior Duncan Robinson said the win provided a teaching moment that the younger players must understand they have to play with the same sense of urgency and can’t expect to just rely on their talent.

“We got to play harder and I thought we had stretches where we did a really good job of that and stretches where we didn’t,” said Robinson, who finished with a team-high 21 points.

“You kind of got to expect (to face adversity) at some point in the season. So in the first game, hopefully get those jitters out of the way, just move forward and learn from it.”

CLOSE Michigan center talks about his improved play in the second half of Saturday night's 86-66 win. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Put a ring on it

Prior to the game, the Wolverines celebrated last season’s Big Ten Tournament championship with a banner-raising ceremony.

Beilein passed out the rings to each player before members from the Maize Rage, Michigan’s student cheering section, unveiled the banner.

“I didn’t really think of it ahead,” junior center Moritz Wagner said. “I didn’t think of how special it was going to be but to see that ring and your name on it and all the bling bling, that is pretty cool.”

The ring had an airplane inscribed on one side of it, signifying the mishap the team experienced the day before the tournament when high winds forced an aborted takeoff and the plane slid off a runway at Willow Run Airport.

“It’s more than just basketball in that sense. I’m very proud to have one of those and that’s my first one because in Europe you don’t do that,” Wagner said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Former guard Derrick Walton Jr. and former walk-on forward Sean Lonergan were on hand for the event as well as Zak Irvin’s parents, James and Marcia.

While several of the players were soaking up the moment, Matthews was focused on the task at hand.

“Nah, I was ready to play,” he said. “I remember those moments in practices but I was like, ‘All right, we won that already. It’s time to get ready for this season.’ ”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/jamesbhawkins