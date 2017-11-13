Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight has been cleared to practice, head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh did not offer specifics other than to say the news on running back Karan Higdon’s injury is “positive.”

Higdon, the Wolverines’ leading rusher, left the Maryland game last Saturday before halftime with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

“We’ll get more today,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “Seems good. Seems like positive news and update.”

Redshirt freshman Brandon Peters will make his third straight start when Michigan plays at unbeaten Wisconsin on Saturday. Wilton Speight, who has not played since suffering three broken vertebrae at Purdue on Sept. 23, has been cleared to practice.

“But he will avoid contact this week,” Harbaugh said.

That goes for tight end Nick Eubanks, who has been out since the Purdue game, as well. Harbaugh said he has been cleared for practice but no contact.

Cornerback Lavert Hill remains in the concussion protocol. He left the Maryland game with a concussion. Harbaugh said there has been positive news about running back Ty Isaac, who has missed the last two games.

