Michigan freshman receiver Tarik Black, the team’s leading receiver when he suffered a broken bone in his left foot in the Air Force game Sept. 16, is not expected to be ready to return for the final two regular-season games, coach Jim Harbaugh said.
Black potentially could be ready for the bowl game, but there's another option.
“If he does not return this year we would pursue a medical redshirt,” Harbaugh said Tuesday on the Big Ten coaches’ call.
Black is Michigan’s fifth-leading receiver with 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Sean McKeon leads the receivers with 25 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
Quotable
Harbaugh on what he appreciates most about the team’s three-game winning streak since losing at Penn State: “I feel like our execution has been improving. I feel like our effort has been improving and the way we finish has also been improving.”
