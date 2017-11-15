Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill suffered a concussion in last week’s game at Maryland and remains in concussion protocol. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich described corner Lavert Hill’s status as a “wait-and-see kind of thing.”

Hill suffered a concussion in last week’s game at Maryland and remains in concussion protocol, which means he is seen daily by a doctor to monitor symptoms. When they’re gone, he can be cleared to play. Zordich met with media before practice Wednesday, and he said Hill had so far not practiced this week.

He missed the second half of the win at Maryland. Hill has 19 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups this season.

Zordich said he is confident the Wolverines will be fine even if Hill is not available for Saturday’s game at No. 5 Wisconsin.

2017 MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

“We’re fine,” Zordich said. “We’re absolutely fine. I have all the confidence in B-Wat (Brandon Watson), certainly David (Long). Those guys are true starters anyway. Then with Ben St-Juste behind him and Ambry (Thomas), we’re good. Jaylen Kelly-Powell has been working the nickel-corner mode, too, so we’ve got enough. We’ll be in good shape.”

Long had an 80-yard interception return at Maryland, his second interception of the season.

“David, from week to week, really, from day to day, he’s just getting better,” Zordich said. “Really is working at his craft. It means something to him. It’s really good to see. I’m really happy for him.”

If Hill is able to play at Wisconsin, Zordich said he would be comfortable playing him despite not getting in much practice time this week.

“Lavert is a smart kid, a very instinctive football player” Zordich said “As far as not practicing, understanding the game, he would get that.”